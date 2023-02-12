Unadkat to play Ranji Trophy final for Saurashtra against Bengal, released from India Test squad

Saurashtra will be bolstered by the return of India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat for its Ranji Trophy final match against Bengal.

The BCCI has released Unadkat from the India Test squad for the second Test and the veteran domestic cricketer will now play for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee in consultation with the Indian team management has decided to release Jaydev Unadkat from India’s squad for the second Test of the Australia tour of India for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy,” the board said in a statement.

“Jaydev will now join the Saurashtra squad, which qualified for the Ranji Trophy final to be played against Bengal from 16th February at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata,” it added.

While Bengal beat Madhya Pradesh by a massive 306 runs for a place in the final, Saurashtra eked out a four-wicket win against Karnataka.