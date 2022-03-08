Prof. Ratnakar Shetty one of the most player-friendly administrators, says Vengsarkar

Dilip Vengsarkar, the former India captain, credited Ratnakar Shetty for being one of the most player-friendly administrators he has seen over the years.

“The first time I met Prof Shetty was in 1989 when I played my 100th Test at the Wankhede Stadium. Since then, having worked with him as a player and as an administrator post-retirement, I can assure you that I have not seen an administrator who is respected and admired by players and administrators alike as much as him,” Vengsarkar said on Monday.

Vengsarkar was speaking at the release function of a Shetty’s book ‘On Board: My Years in BCCI’.

Shetty, a chemistry professor by profession, went on to become BCCI’s first Chief Administrative Officer after serving the Mumbai Cricket Association in various capacities. The book was released by Sharad Pawar, the former chief of the MCA, the BCCI and International Cricket Council.

“I am delighted that during my tenure at MCA and BCCI, we could strengthen the facilities at MCA and all the other state associations,” Pawar said.

“I am proud to state that Prof. Shetty was one a constant during all the reforms. His administrative acumen and eye for detail meant we could actually implement all the reforms.”

Pawar stated that he missed Shetty's presence during his stint as the ICC chief. “Everyone wanted him to join the ICC but he told me that his loyalty is with MCA and BCCI. That shows his immense dedication for the cause of Mumbai and Indian cricket,” he said.

Shetty, who retired as the BCCI's General Manager - Game Development in 2018, admitted that his role as the Tournament Director for the 2011 World Cup was the most challenging and satisfying assignment.

He acknowledged four administrators during his tenure. Jagmohan Dalmiya for “getting me involved in BCCI for the first time”, Pawar for “getting things done”, Shashank Manohar and N. Srinivasan “two different personalities but who were unique in their own ways”.

“The corporate structure in the BCCI was brought in by Mr Srinivasan,” Shetty said.