IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin completes 450 Test wickets, second-fastest to mark

IND vs AUS: Ravichandran Ashwin became just the second Indian bowler to reach 450 Test wickets after Anil Kumble during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test in Nagpur.

Team Sportstar
09 February, 2023 13:43 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Alex Carey.

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking the wicket of Alex Carey. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

India’s Ravichandran Ashwin completed 450 Test wickets during the first match against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the VCA stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

The off-spinner achieved the feat when he dismissed Alex Carey for 36 in his 11th over as he became just the second Indian bowler to reach 450 Test wickets after Anil Kumble. Ashwin followed up with another wicket as he dismissed Australia captain Pat Cummins on 6.

The 36-year-old wrapped up the Australian innings on 177 as he cleaned up last man Scott Boland for one.

Ashwin is the second fastest bowler to the mark in 88 Tests behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralidaran who achieved the feat in 80 matches.

Ashwin’s Test debut came way back in 2011 against West Indies in Delhi. He was adjudged player of the match for his performance with the ball (3/81 & 6/47) as India won the match by five wickets.

Additionally, the 36-year-old holds the record of having the second-most player of the series awards (9) in Tests, only next to Muralidaran (11).

Ashwin currently occupies the third and second spots in ICC Test bowlers and all-rounders rankings respectively.

