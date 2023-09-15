MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 ODI wickets

The left-armer scapled Shamim Hossain leg-before to reach the landmark figure in 175 innings.

Published : Sep 15, 2023 17:33 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a dismissal.
Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a dismissal. | Photo Credit: BCCI
infoIcon

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a dismissal. | Photo Credit: BCCI

Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals during India’s Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday.

LIVE BLOG: IND vs BAN ASIA CUP 2023

Jadeja reached the landmark in his 175th innings and became the seventh Indian, and the only left-arm spinner, to take 200 wickets in the longer limited overs format.

The left-armer scapled Shamim Hossain leg before to reach the landmark figure. Jadeja ended his spell of 10 overs at 1/53.

The 34-year-old has seven four-wicket and one five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. His career best 5/36 came against West Indies in 2013 at the Oval during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Jadeja’s first wicket was Ricky Ponting in 2009, during India’s match against Australia at Vadodara. He needs 54 more to pip Kapil Dev and move into the sixth spot in the list of India’s highest ODI wicket-takers.

The Saurashtra-lad also had 275 wickets in Tests and 51 in T20Is.

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

India /

Ravindra Jadeja

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 ODI wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 238/8 (47.2); Prasidh removes Nasum for 44
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lack of European football good for injury-hit Chelsea says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Singapore GP preview: F1 drivers ready for the heat and humidity, where their drinking water is like hot tea
    AP
  5. Premier League: Howe tells Newcastle United to rediscover mojo after poor start
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bumrah shouldn’t play all formats if he wants to prolong his career: Chaminda Vaas
    PTI
  2. Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 ODI wickets
    Team Sportstar
  3. SA vs AUS LIVE Score, 4th ODI Scorecard, commentary and streaming updates: South Africa eyes 2nd win
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs NZ LIVE Score, 4th ODI: Latest scorecard, match streaming updates; England bats first
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: Tilak Varma makes ODI debut for India
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 ODI wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Bangladesh LIVE Score, Asia Cup 2023 Super 4: BAN 238/8 (47.2); Prasidh removes Nasum for 44
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lack of European football good for injury-hit Chelsea says Pochettino
    Reuters
  4. Singapore GP preview: F1 drivers ready for the heat and humidity, where their drinking water is like hot tea
    AP
  5. Premier League: Howe tells Newcastle United to rediscover mojo after poor start
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment