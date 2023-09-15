Ravindra Jadeja completes 200 ODI wickets

Ravindra Jadeja completed 200 wickets in One-Day Internationals during India’s Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday.

Jadeja reached the landmark in his 175th innings and became the seventh Indian, and the only left-arm spinner, to take 200 wickets in the longer limited overs format.

The left-armer scapled Shamim Hossain leg before to reach the landmark figure. Jadeja ended his spell of 10 overs at 1/53.

The 34-year-old has seven four-wicket and one five-wicket haul in the 50-over format. His career best 5/36 came against West Indies in 2013 at the Oval during the ICC Champions Trophy.

Jadeja’s first wicket was Ricky Ponting in 2009, during India’s match against Australia at Vadodara. He needs 54 more to pip Kapil Dev and move into the sixth spot in the list of India’s highest ODI wicket-takers.

The Saurashtra-lad also had 275 wickets in Tests and 51 in T20Is.