Road Safety World Series 2020: Sri Lanka Legends ready for Australian challenge

The Sri Lankan stalwarts, Rangana Herath, Farveez Maharoof and Romesh Kaluwitharana, asserted, at the team's jersey launch event, that past rivalries will be revived on the cricket pitch when teams representing five nations face-off during the Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20.

Sri Lanka Legends will begin its campaign against Australia Legends on Sunday, March 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Team captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chamara Kapugedera and off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan were part of the team which went down to India in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

ALSO READ| Road Safety World Series 2020: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Spinner Herath said: “We have a pretty good side and though I am sure competition will be tough, we stand a good chance.” All-rounder Maharoof remarked: “This is an amazing initiative, I thank the organisers for bringing us all together for a sport we love.” Both spoke after a team jersey launch.