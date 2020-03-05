Cricket Cricket Road Safety World Series 2020: Sri Lanka Legends ready for Australian challenge Sri Lanka Legends, led by Tillakaratne Dilshan, will begin its campaign against Australia Legends on Sunday, March 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Team Sportstar Mumbai 05 March, 2020 18:54 IST Rangana Herath (centre) and Farveez Mahroof (right) at the jersey launch event of Sri Lanka Legends. - PUNIT PARANJPE Team Sportstar Mumbai 05 March, 2020 18:54 IST The Sri Lankan stalwarts, Rangana Herath, Farveez Maharoof and Romesh Kaluwitharana, asserted, at the team's jersey launch event, that past rivalries will be revived on the cricket pitch when teams representing five nations face-off during the Unacademy Road Safety World Series T20. Sri Lanka Legends will begin its campaign against Australia Legends on Sunday, March 8 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.Team captain Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chamara Kapugedera and off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan were part of the team which went down to India in the 2011 World Cup final at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.ALSO READ| Road Safety World Series 2020: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squads, match timings and live streaming details Spinner Herath said: “We have a pretty good side and though I am sure competition will be tough, we stand a good chance.” All-rounder Maharoof remarked: “This is an amazing initiative, I thank the organisers for bringing us all together for a sport we love.” Both spoke after a team jersey launch.The Sri Lanka Legends squad:Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Upul Chandan Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos