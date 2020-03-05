Cricket Cricket Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia enters sixth successive final, to meet India Australia will meet India in the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. PTI Sydney 05 March, 2020 17:26 IST Australia reached its sixth successive Women’s T20 World Cup final on Thursday. - Twitter PTI Sydney 05 March, 2020 17:26 IST Record four-time champion Australia beat South Africa by five runs via D/L method to reach its sixth successive Women’s T20 World Cup final at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.Australia will meet India in the final in Melbourne on Sunday.Australia skipper Meg Lanning led from the front with an unbeaten 49 off as many balls, taking the team to 134/5 in 20 overs.As it happenedNadine de Klerk was the pick of the South Africa bowlers taking three wickets for 19 runs in three overs.In response, South Africa ended at 92/5 chasing a revised target of 98 runs in 13 overs after rain returned during the innings break.Brief scores: Australia 134/5 in 20 overs (Lanning 49 not out; de Klerk 3/19). South Africa 92/5 in 13 overs (Wolvaardt 41 not out; Schutt 2/17). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos