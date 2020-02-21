Road Safety World Series 2020: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The inaugural Unacademy Road Safety World Series, a five-nation T20 cricket tournament, will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa.

The series, approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will see former India captain Sunil Gavaskar take over as commissioner.

While the iconic Wankhede Stadium will witness the much anticipated clash of the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the opening fixture on March 7, the final will be held at the Brabourne Stadium on March 22.

FIXTURES

Date Match Venue Saturday, March 7 India Legends vs West Indies Legends Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Sunday, March 8 Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Tuesday, March 10 India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Wednesday, March 11 West Indies Legends vs South Africa Legends DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Friday, March 13 South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Saturday, March 14 India Legends vs South Africa Legends MCA Stadium, Pune Monday, March 16 Australia Legends vs West Indies Legends MCA Stadium, Pune Tuesday, March 17 West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends MCA Stadium, Pune Thursday, March 19 Australia Legends vs South Africa Legends DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Friday, March 20 India Legends vs Australia Legends MCA Stadium, Pune Sunday, March 22 FINAL Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

SQUADS

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe, Abey Kuruvilla.

Australia Legends: Brett Lee (C), Brad Hodge, Brett Geeves, Clint Mckay, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Upul Chandana.

South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Andrew Hall, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren, Roger Telemachus, Herschelle Gibbs.

West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Danza Hyatt, Daren Ganga, Pedro Collins, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine.

