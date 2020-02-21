Cricket Cricket Road Safety World Series 2020: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squads, match timings and live streaming details Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has been named commissioner for the Unacademy Road Safety World Series 2020. Team Sportstar Chennai 21 February, 2020 19:10 IST Former cricketers (L-R) Virender Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Brett Lee, Brian Lara, Jonty Rhodes and Sachin Tendulkar attend an event to promote the Road Safety World Series T20 cricket league, in Mumbai on October 17, 2019. - AFP Team Sportstar Chennai 21 February, 2020 19:10 IST The inaugural Unacademy Road Safety World Series, a five-nation T20 cricket tournament, will showcase some of the biggest names in cricket from India, Australia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and South Africa. The series, approved by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will see former India captain Sunil Gavaskar take over as commissioner.While the iconic Wankhede Stadium will witness the much anticipated clash of the Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends and Brian Lara’s West Indies Legends in the opening fixture on March 7, the final will be held at the Brabourne Stadium on March 22. FIXTURESDateMatchVenueSaturday, March 7India Legends vs West Indies LegendsWankhede Stadium, MumbaiSunday, March 8Australia Legends vs Sri Lanka LegendsWankhede Stadium, MumbaiTuesday, March 10India Legends vs Sri Lanka LegendsDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiWednesday, March 11West Indies Legends vs South Africa LegendsDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiFriday, March 13South Africa Legends vs Sri Lanka LegendsDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiSaturday, March 14India Legends vs South Africa LegendsMCA Stadium, PuneMonday, March 16Australia Legends vs West Indies LegendsMCA Stadium, PuneTuesday, March 17West Indies Legends vs Sri Lanka LegendsMCA Stadium, PuneThursday, March 19Australia Legends vs South Africa LegendsDY Patil Stadium, Navi MumbaiFriday, March 20India Legends vs Australia LegendsMCA Stadium, PuneSunday, March 22FINALBrabourne Stadium, Mumbai SQUADSIndia Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Ajit Agarkar, Sanjay Bangar, Munaf Patel, Mohammad Kaif, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Sameer Dighe, Abey Kuruvilla.Australia Legends: Brett Lee (C), Brad Hodge, Brett Geeves, Clint Mckay, Jason Krejza, Mark Cosgrove, Nathan Reardon, Shane Lee, Travis Birt, Xavier Doherty, Ben Laughlin.Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Chamara Kapugedera, Chaminda Vaas, Farveez Maharoof, Marvan Atapattu, Muttiah Muralitharan, Rangana Herath, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Sachithra Senanayake, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura, Upul Chandana.South Africa Legends: Jonty Rhodes (C), Andrew Hall, Garnett Kruger, Jacques Rudolph, Albie Morkel, Johann van der Wath, Lance Klusener, Martin Van Jaarsveld, Morne van Wyk, Paul Harris, Ryan McLaren, Roger Telemachus, Herschelle Gibbs.West Indies Legends: Brian Lara (C), Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Adam Sanford, Carl Hooper, Danza Hyatt, Daren Ganga, Pedro Collins, Ricardo Powell, Ridley Jacobs, Samuel Badree, Suleiman Benn, Tino Best, Dinanath Ramnarine. WHERE TO WATCH?All matches will begin at 7pm IST and will be broadcast live on COLORS Cineplex and COLORS Kannada Cinema. Live streaming will also be available on VOOT and Jio, which also happen to be the league's digital partners. Tickets are available on BookMyShow. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos