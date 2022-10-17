Roger Binny will formally become the first World Cup champion to be the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday during the BCCI’s 91st annual general meeting (AGM).

Binny, the president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), will thus take over the reins from former India captain Sourav Ganguly.

While the BCCI election results will be formally announced during the AGM - all the posts have been decided uncontested - the AGM may witness heated discussion while finalising the BCCI’s representative to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The AGM has been scheduled at a luxurious hotel in south Mumbai, instead of the BCCI headquarters.

With multiple political outfits seeking the political hierarchy’s intervention for nominating Ganguly as the official representative and letting him enter the fray for the ICC chief’s post, it will be interesting to see the BCCI hierarchy’s stance during the AGM.

Unless there is a change of stance overnight, it will be highly unlikely for the ICC door to be opened for Ganguly as the official representative.

The other interesting point will be the appointments of various selection committees. It is understood that the AGM will appoint the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and then authorise the BCCI office-bearers - Binny, secretary Jay Shah and newly-elected treasurer Ashish Shelar - to appoint the senior selection committee in consultation with the CAC.

At the moment, besides filling up the vacant post for the west zone, the senior men’s selection committee is likely to see two more changes to the committee.

The AGM is also likely to rejig - if not overhaul - the senior women’s and junior men’s selection committee. Besides, the first-ever women’s junior selection panel will be formalised during the AGM, ahead of the maiden women’s Under-19 World Cup, to be played early in 2023.

With Arun Dhumal, the outgoing treasurer, and Avishek Dalmiya set to be elected unopposed as the Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council membesr, Dhumal is set to replace former India cricketer Brijesh Patel as the IPL chairman.