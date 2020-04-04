Rohit Sharma, David Warner world’s best T20 openers - Tom Moody

Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody, now a well-known coach and commentator, picked Rohit Sharma and David Warner as the best openers in T20 cricket.

In a question and answer session, the 54-year-old also picked Chennai Super Kings as his favourite IPL team and M. S. Dhoni as his favourite captain. “Tough call, but I would be more than happy with @davidwarner31 and @ImRo45 (Rohit),” Moody wrote on Twitter when asked who he regarded as the best openers in T20s.

There is abundance of cricketing talent in India but among the emerging ones, Moody felt Shubman Gill stood out. Gill has played two ODIs for India. He also made the Test team but is yet to make his debut.

Moody, who has coached multiple IPL teams, believes New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is blessed with the best cricketing brain and Ravindra Jadeja is his favourite Indian fielder. Asked about his favourite Indian cricketer, Moody picked Virat Kohli.