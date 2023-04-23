Ahead of his 50th birthday, Sachin Tendulkar sat down with Sportstar for a candid interview.

With son Arjun having finally made his debut with Mumbai Indians, does he get additional pressure from Sachin to perform well? “Neither my parents nor my brother pressurised me. I got the freedom to be what I wanted to be. That’s exactly what we do with Sara (daughter) and Arjun,” says Sachin.

The 23-year-old Arjun was waiting in the wings for around three years in the MI camp, until this season when he was called up to play against Kolkata Knight Riders. While his debut went wicketless, the youngster managed to scalp his first wicket in his second match, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. His dad understandably looked a proud man that day. “When you are pushing yourself, you should look at the mirror and say: ‘This is the best I could have done’. To me, that is a winning combination. Post that, the results may not be guaranteed, but efforts are. If they (Arjun and Sara) tick all the boxes in that regard, I will be fine.”

“They are not pressurised but they are asked to give their best. Whatever they are doing, whatever they wish to be in life, we ask them not to settle for the second position. I judge them by their effort, and not the result,” said Sachin.

The legend too started his IPL stint with MI and has been with the side ever since, first as a player and now as one of its mentors.

