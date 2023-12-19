MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND v SA: Sai Sudharsan becomes only second Indian to record consecutive fifties in first two ODI games

Sudharsan has now joined Navjot Singh Sidhu in this exclusive list; the latter scored four consecutive fifties in his first four ODI matches in 1987.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 18:16 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Sai Sudharsan scoring his fifty in maiden odi match against South Africa
Sai Sudharsan scoring his fifty in maiden odi match against South Africa | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Sai Sudharsan scoring his fifty in maiden odi match against South Africa | Photo Credit: AFP

Sai Sudharsan became only the second Indian batter to score two fifties in first two ODIs of career during the second ODI against South Africa at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha  on Tuesday.

FOLLOW | LIVE BLOG: INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA 2ND ODI

Sudharsan has now joined Navjot Singh Sidhu in this exclusive list; the latter scored four consecutive fifties in his first four ODI matches in 1987.

The 22-year-old batter scored 55 not out on his ODI debut in the first ODI against South Africa and then followed it up with a 83-ball 63 against the same opposition.

Indians to score consecutive fifties since ODI debut

Navjot Singh Sidhu - 73 vs Australia, 75 vs New Zealand, 51 vs Australia, 55 vs Zimbabwe

Sai Sudharsan - 55 not out vs South Africa, 63 vs South Africa

Related stories

Related Topics

Sai Sudharsan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Sudharsan dismissed by Williams; India 125/3 (28) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v SA: Sai Sudharsan becomes only second Indian to record consecutive fifties in first two ODI games
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB buys Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore; Shahrukh goes to Titans for Rs 7.40 crore; Starc to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore becomes most expensive signing
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. IND v SA: Sai Sudharsan becomes only second Indian to record consecutive fifties in first two ODI games
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shadab dropped for New Zealand T20s as Pakistan look to future
    AFP
  3. SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut; Shreyas Iyer released from squad
    Team Sportstar
  4. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Sudharsan dismissed by Williams; India 125/3 (28) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  5. SA vs IND: South Africa pacers Phehlukwayo, Baartman ruled out of ODIs against India
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND LIVE SCORE, 2nd ODI: Sudharsan dismissed by Williams; India 125/3 (28) vs South Africa
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND v SA: Sai Sudharsan becomes only second Indian to record consecutive fifties in first two ODI games
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL Auction 2024 LIVE Updates: Full list of sold and unsold players; Mitchell Starc becomes most expensive player ever, goes to KKR for 24.75 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL Auction 2024 Live Updates: RCB buys Yash Dayal for Rs 5 crore; Shahrukh goes to Titans for Rs 7.40 crore; Starc to KKR for Rs 24.75 crore becomes most expensive signing
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI squad IPL 2024 Live Updates: Mumbai Indians full list of players, auction buys, purse remaining
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment