IND v SA: Sai Sudharsan becomes only second Indian to record consecutive fifties in first two ODI games

Sai Sudharsan became only the second Indian batter to score two fifties in first two ODIs of career during the second ODI against South Africa at the St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Sudharsan has now joined Navjot Singh Sidhu in this exclusive list; the latter scored four consecutive fifties in his first four ODI matches in 1987.

The 22-year-old batter scored 55 not out on his ODI debut in the first ODI against South Africa and then followed it up with a 83-ball 63 against the same opposition.

Indians to score consecutive fifties since ODI debut

Navjot Singh Sidhu - 73 vs Australia, 75 vs New Zealand, 51 vs Australia, 55 vs Zimbabwe

Sai Sudharsan - 55 not out vs South Africa, 63 vs South Africa