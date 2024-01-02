AUS vs PAK: Shaheen Afridi rested for 3rd Test match, Imam misses too

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi will not be featuring in the side’s third and final Test against Australia in Sydney starting Wednesday.
The team announced its playing 11 for the match and the left-arm quick was omitted from the list. Opening batter Imam-Ul-Haq was also omitted from the 11.
Sajid Khan and Saim Ayub were brought in in their places.
Pakistan XI
