Shakib included in Bangladesh squad for WI series

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is set to return to international cricket after serving a year-long ban for not reporting a corrupt approach as he was included in Bangladesh's 18-member squad for the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies, starting here next week.

The selectors also included uncapped players Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud and Mahedi Hasan in the squad, led by Tamim Iqbal, for the three one-dayers at home.

Since the ban this will be the first international assignment for Shakib, who was earlier named in the 24-man preliminary squad for the series.

Read: Thirimanne helps Sri Lanka cut England's lead to 130

The 33-year-old, who was Bangladesh's Test and T20I captain before his ban, made a comeback to competitive cricket by taking part in the Bangabandhu T20 Cup in November last year.

Besides Shakib, seamers Taskin Ahmed and Rubel Hossain also made a return to the Bangladesh squad.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (C), Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Saiffudin, Mahadi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.