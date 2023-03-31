South Africa beats Netherlands after 16-month break in ODI series

South Africa defeated Netherlands by eight wickets in a One-Day International series that resumed on Friday after a 16-month break.

The first ODI at Centurion in November 2021 was washed out, and the Dutch headed home due to a new coronavirus outbreak in the republic.

Rain was forecast again on Friday but, like the Dutch, never threatened in the second ODI.

Netherlands was bowled out for 189 in the 47th over and South Africa completed the chase in 30 overs.

Captain Temba Bavuma carried his bat for 90 not out and Aiden Markram hit an unbeaten 51 in an unbroken stand of 102 in less than 12 overs. They hugged in celebration after sharing 15 boundaries and two sixes.

The third and last ODI is on Sunday in Johannesburg. South Africa needs to win that, too, to qualify directly for the Cricket World Cup in India this year. It’s also conditional on Ireland losing at least one ODI to Bangladesh during a three-match series in May.

Only Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh and all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru made an impression against the South African battery on a pitch helpful for seam and spin.

Singh and Max O’Dowd bossed the first PowerPlay with a 58-run stand, but Singh was surprised by the bounce of Sisanda Magala and skied a catch to a diving Bavuma on 45.

The Dutch were pinned down after that.

Nidamanuru resisted with 48 off 71 balls, but Magala got him, too, to finish with three for 37 off eight overs and the Man of the Match award.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took three for 25 off 10 and Anrich Nortje added two wickets.

Quinton de Kock kept well with two stumpings and three catches.