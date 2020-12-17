Cricket

SLC announces squad for South Africa, England series; injured Mathews ruled out

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to injury, but is expected to feature in the series at home against England.

17 December, 2020 18:57 IST

Angelo Mathews (L) is set to miss the South Africa tour due to injury while skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (R) will hope to lead the side to another historic win in South Africa.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 22-member squad, on Thursday, for the two-match Test series in South Africa starting December 26 at Centurion.

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to an injury but is expected to feature in the home series against England.

The islanders had upset the Proteas on its last tour in 2018-19 by completing a 2-0 win to become the first Asian side to win in South Africa.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal  Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

 

Sri Lanka tour of South Africa

First Test, December 26-30, Centurion

Second Test, January 3-7, Johannesburg

England tour of Sri Lanka

First Test, January 14-18, Galle

Second Test, January 22-26, Galle

