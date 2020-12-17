SLC announces squad for South Africa, England series; injured Mathews ruled out

Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 22-member squad, on Thursday, for the two-match Test series in South Africa starting December 26 at Centurion.

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to an injury but is expected to feature in the home series against England.

The islanders had upset the Proteas on its last tour in 2018-19 by completing a 2-0 win to become the first Asian side to win in South Africa.

Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka