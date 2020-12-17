Cricket Cricket SLC announces squad for South Africa, England series; injured Mathews ruled out Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to injury, but is expected to feature in the series at home against England. Team Sportstar 17 December, 2020 18:57 IST Angelo Mathews (L) is set to miss the South Africa tour due to injury while skipper Dimuth Karunaratne (R) will hope to lead the side to another historic win in South Africa. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 17 December, 2020 18:57 IST Sri Lanka Cricket announced a 22-member squad, on Thursday, for the two-match Test series in South Africa starting December 26 at Centurion.Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to an injury but is expected to feature in the home series against England.The islanders had upset the Proteas on its last tour in 2018-19 by completing a 2-0 win to become the first Asian side to win in South Africa.READ | Pink ball should replace 'pathetic' red ball, says Shane Warne Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Oshada Fernando, Dhananjaya De Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dasun Shanaka, Santhush Gunathilake, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka tour of South AfricaFirst Test, December 26-30, CenturionSecond Test, January 3-7, JohannesburgEngland tour of Sri LankaFirst Test, January 14-18, GalleSecond Test, January 22-26, Galle Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos