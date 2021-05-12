Sri Lanka announces 18-member squad for Bangladesh ODI series

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Wednesday announced an 18-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh. In a release, the SLC stated that the team led by Kusal Perera will depart for Bangladesh on May 16.

Kusal Mendis has been named as the vice-captain of the side for the for the three-match ODI series. The three-match series which is a part of the ODI Super League will be played on May 23, 25, and 28, within a bio-bubble. Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka will host all the three matches.

Sri Lanka won the recently concluded two-match Test series against Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando.