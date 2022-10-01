Cricket

SL-L vs WI-L: Sri Lanka Legends overcome Deonarine blitz to beat West Indies Legends; enters RSWS final

Sri Lanka put up a more-than-decent total of 172 despite none of its batters going beyond 31. The teamwork continued with the ball as the Lankans sealed a comfortable win.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 00:17 IST
It was end of the road for Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in the RSWS

It was end of the road for Brian Lara-led West Indies Legends in the RSWS | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Sri Lanka Legends put in a collective performance to overcome a Narsingh Deonarine blitzkrieg in Raipur on Friday to set up a final encounter against India Legends.

Sri Lanka put up a more-than-decent total of 172 despite none of its batters going beyond 31. The teamwork continued with the ball as the Lankans kept things neat and tidy, except against Deonarine, to seal a comfortable win.

Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, RSWS semifinal HIGHLIGHTS: SL-L overcomes WI-L to qualify for final

Sri Lanka had a stop-start first go and had to thank its lower order for pushing it to what turned out to be a winning total. The Islanders scored 45 runs in the last five overs despite losing its seventh wicket before that phase of play.

With the ball, it was its part-time spinners who set things off. Sanath Jayasuriya and Tilakaratne Dilshan got vital top-order wickets to deflate the West Indies chase.

But, Deonarine was not bothered by the lack of support from the other end as he smashed four 4’s and four 6’s to give his side a chance to clinch it at the end, only for Sri Lankan bowlers to contain the batters in the death with some accurate bowling and win the game.

