MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Afghanistan announces squad for Sri Lanka T20I series

Ibrahim Zadran will continue to lead the squad as regular Twenty20 skipper Rashid Khan is still recovering from a back surgery.

Published : Feb 12, 2024 23:17 IST , Kabul - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Afghanistan players celebrate during ODI series vs Sri Lanka.
Afghanistan players celebrate during ODI series vs Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Afghanistan players celebrate during ODI series vs Sri Lanka. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan Monday announced a 16-man squad for the three-match Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka, aiming to prepare strongly for this year’s World Cup.

Ibrahim Zadran will continue to lead the squad as regular Twenty20 skipper Rashid Khan is still recovering from a back surgery.

The three matches will be played -- all in Dambulla -- on February 17, 19 and 21 February following the conclusion of one-day international series on Wednesday.

Missing Rashid badly, Afghanistan lost the one-off Test and trail the three-match ODI series 2-0 against host Sri Lanka.

Afghanistan’s chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said the T20 World Cup is the target.

“We have a close eye on the upcoming T20 World Cup for which we want to prepare a very good mix of players consisting of both juniors and seniors,” Sulimankhil is quoted in a Afghanistan Cricket Board release.

Also read | IND vs ENG: KL Rahul ruled out of Rajkot Test vs England; Padikkal named replacement

“This series alongside the three T20Is against Ireland in March is a good opportunity for us to test our bench strength and finalise a good squad for the mega event.”

The T20 World Cup will be held in the United States and the West Indies in June this year.

Another key spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman also misses out on the squad after sustaining a sprain in his right hand before the start of the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Fast bowler Mohammad Saleem Safi, who was part of the Afghanistan squad for the India tour last month, has been left out due to a hamstring strain and is replaced by Wafadar Momand.

Squad
Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Ishaq Rahimi, Hazratullah Zazai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Qais Ahmad

Related stories

Related Topics

Afghanistan /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan announces squad for Sri Lanka T20I series
    AFP
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes bronze
    AFP
  3. Indian shooters begin Granada 10m World Cup with two junior golds
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Never past your prime: age is just a number!

Ayon Sengupta
One for the record books: Sinner became the first Italian man to capture a Grand Slam singles title since Adriano Panatta won the 1976 French Open and the youngest men’s AO champion since Novak Djokovic in 2008.

Australian Open 2024 review: Sinner breaks through, Sabalenka reaffirms dominance

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Afghanistan announces squad for Sri Lanka T20I series
    AFP
  2. Saurabh Tiwary to retire from professional cricket after Jharkhand’s final Ranji Trophy match
    PTI
  3. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Ranji Trophy: Vijay Shankar says “one of the finest chases” after Tamil Nadu nearly pulls off 355-run chase vs Karnataka
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. South Africa cricket great Mike Procter seriously ill
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Afghanistan announces squad for Sri Lanka T20I series
    AFP
  2. World Aquatics Championships 2024: Fink wins 100m breaststroke title as Peaty takes bronze
    AFP
  3. Indian shooters begin Granada 10m World Cup with two junior golds
    PTI
  4. IND vs ENG: Rehan Ahmed stopped at Hirasar airport over visa issue
    Amol Karhadkar
  5. Bengaluru Open 2024: Ramkumar saves match points, reaches second round
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment