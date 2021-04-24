SL vs BAN 1st Test: Karunaratne hammers double ton as draw looms large

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne hit a double century while Dhananjaya de Silva scored an unbeaten 154 as the host team didn't lose a single wicket on day four of the opening Test against Bangladesh on Saturday, before bad light stopped play.

It was a wicketless day for Bangladesh with Karunaratne (234 batting) and De Silva (154 batting) sharing an unbeaten 322-run stand as Sri Lanka went to stumps with 512 runs on board. Sri Lanka is still trailing by 29 runs with seven wickets in the bag as the Test moves towards a draw.Sri Lanka had ended day three on 229/3 after Bangladesh declared its first innings at 541/7 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Resuming day four, Karunaratne and de Silva ensured Sri Lanka went through the first session without losing a wicket, adding 102 runs to the overnight total.Karunaratne brought up his 11th Test century and his knock helped hosts further reduce the first-innings deficit against the visitors to below 300.