Mumbai Cricket Association honours Gavaskar, Vengsarkar

Former India captains Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar were honoured by the Mumbai Cricket Association at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

The cricket body presented a hospitality box to the 72-year-old Gavaskar, and also inaugurated the 'Dilip Vengsarkar stand' in the honour of the former captain.

While both Gavaskar and Vengsarkar were present on the occasion, Gundappa Viswanath, Sachin Tendulkar, former ICC, BCCI and MCA chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar also attended the event.

Tendulkar recollected how he met Gavaskar for the first time during the 1987 World Cup. "When I was selected for the first time in Ranji Trophy probables, Gavaskar's name was there in the list and I was looking forward to play alongside, but that dream remained unfulfilled," he said.

Gavaskar and Vengsarkar thanked the MCA for the honour. The association also kicked off the 'Madhav Mantri centenary year celebrations'.