Raina hails Dhoni’s leadership, says it helped CSK become most decorated team in IPL

Indian batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday said Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s leadership turned Chennai Super Kings into arguably the most decorated franchise in the history of the IPL.

Raina said every move Dhoni made as a captain was “spot on.”

“Every move he makes is spot on. He knows how to use different bowlers in different situations...controls everything from behind the stumps. He watches everything closely,” Raina was quoted as saying by CSK website.

READ: BCCI defers decision on IPL 2020

Dhoni has been at the helm of CSK affairs since the inception of IPL in 2008 and led the side to three titles and five runners-up finishes while the team has qualified for play-offs in all the 10 seasons it has participated.

The 33-year-old Raina, a key player for CSK and the second most prolific batsman in IPL with 5,368 runs, said he improved over the years because he got to play with so many left-handers including Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Stephen Fleming, among others.

“I improved over the years playing for CSK I got to play with so many quality left-handers-(Mathew Hayden), (Michael) Hussey, (Stephen) Fleming, Albie (Morkel), Kepler Wessels (CSK coach in 2008), Ravindra Jadeja,” Raina said.

READ: CSK is a fun and hardworking team

He picked his knock of 57 not out in the 2010 final against Mumbai Indians as his best IPL knock, and said “the wicket was difficult and they were bowling really well“.

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the global sporting calendar resulting in various events being cancelled or postponed. The IPL scheduled to begin on March 29 has been put on hold.

Raina said it was important to stay at home and follow government’s guidelines during the lockdown to combat COVID-19.

“It is very important to stay at home and follow government guidelines during the lockdown for us to overcome the pandemic,” he said.