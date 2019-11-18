Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20: Super League qualifiers, schedule, venues

At the end of 126 group stage matches, 10 teams from 38 have qualified for the Super League of the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The defending champion and reigning Vijay Hazare Trophy winner Karnataka qualified as the group-topper in Group A. The Super League matches will take place between November 21 and 27 in Surat.

The top two teams from each group will contest the semifinals.

Here are the teams which qualified from groups A-E and their seedings.

Super League Group A Super League Group B Karnataka (A1) Baroda (A2) Rajasthan (B2) Tamil Nadu (B1) Maharashtra (C1) Punjab (C2) Haryana (D2) Mumbai (D1) Delhi (E1) Jharkhand (E2)

Super League stage fixtures