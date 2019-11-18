Cricket Cricket Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20: Super League qualifiers, schedule, venues Karnataka, TN, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Delhi, Baroda, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand have qualified for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 22:27 IST Prithvi Shaw recently returned from his ban and will be a key player for Mumbai in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Team Sportstar 18 November, 2019 22:27 IST At the end of 126 group stage matches, 10 teams from 38 have qualified for the Super League of the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.The defending champion and reigning Vijay Hazare Trophy winner Karnataka qualified as the group-topper in Group A. The Super League matches will take place between November 21 and 27 in Surat.The top two teams from each group will contest the semifinals.Here are the teams which qualified from groups A-E and their seedings.Super League Group ASuper League Group BKarnataka (A1)Baroda (A2)Rajasthan (B2)Tamil Nadu (B1)Maharashtra (C1)Punjab (C2)Haryana (D2)Mumbai (D1)Delhi (E1)Jharkhand (E2) Super League stage fixturesDateFixturesTimeVenueNov. 21C1 vs E1 (Maharashtra vs Delhi)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 21C2 vs E2 (Punjab vs Jharkhand)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 21A1 vs B2 (Karnataka vs Rajasthan)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 21A2 vs B1 (Tamil Nadu vs Baroda)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 22B1 vs D1 (Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 22B2 vs D2 (Rajasthan vs Haryana)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 22A2 vs E2 (Baroda vs Jharkhand)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 22A1 vs E1 (Karnataka vs Delhi)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 24A2 vs C2 (Baroda vs Punjab)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 24A1 vs C1 (Karnataka vs Maharashtra)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 24D1 vs E2 (Mumbai vs Jharkhand)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 24D2 vs E1 (Haryana vs Delhi)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 25A1 vs D2 (Karnataka vs Haryana)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 25A2 vs D1 (Baroda vs Mumbai)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 25B1 vs C2 (Tamil Nadu vs Punjab)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 25B2 vs C1 (Rajasthan vs Maharashtra)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 27B2 vs E1 (Rajasthan vs Delhi)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 27B1 vs E2 (Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, SuratNov. 27 C1 vs D2 (Maharashtra vs Haryana)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, SuratNov. 27C2 vs D1 (Punjab vs Mumbai)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.