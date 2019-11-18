Cricket

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019-20: Super League qualifiers, schedule, venues

Karnataka, TN, Maharashtra, Mumbai, Delhi, Baroda, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana and Jharkhand have qualified for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 November, 2019 22:27 IST

Prithvi Shaw recently returned from his ban and will be a key player for Mumbai in the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
18 November, 2019 22:27 IST

At the end of 126 group stage matches, 10 teams from 38 have qualified for the Super League of the 2019 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

The defending champion and reigning Vijay Hazare Trophy winner Karnataka qualified as the group-topper in Group A. The Super League matches will take place between November 21 and 27 in Surat.

The top two teams from each group will contest the semifinals.

Here are the teams which qualified from groups A-E and their seedings.

Super League Group ASuper League Group B
Karnataka (A1)Baroda (A2)
Rajasthan (B2)Tamil Nadu (B1)
Maharashtra (C1)Punjab (C2)
Haryana (D2)Mumbai (D1)
Delhi (E1)Jharkhand (E2)

 

Super League stage fixtures

DateFixturesTimeVenue
Nov. 21C1 vs E1 (Maharashtra vs Delhi)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 21C2 vs E2 (Punjab vs Jharkhand)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 21A1 vs B2 (Karnataka vs Rajasthan)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 21A2 vs B1 (Tamil Nadu vs Baroda)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 22B1 vs D1 (Tamil Nadu vs Mumbai)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 22B2 vs D2 (Rajasthan vs Haryana)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 22A2 vs E2 (Baroda vs Jharkhand)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 22A1 vs E1 (Karnataka vs Delhi)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 24A2 vs C2 (Baroda vs Punjab)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 24A1 vs C1 (Karnataka vs Maharashtra)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 24D1 vs E2 (Mumbai vs Jharkhand)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 24D2 vs E1 (Haryana vs Delhi)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 25A1 vs D2 (Karnataka vs Haryana)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 25A2 vs D1 (Baroda vs Mumbai)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 25B1 vs C2 (Tamil Nadu vs Punjab)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 25B2 vs C1 (Rajasthan vs Maharashtra)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 27B2 vs E1 (Rajasthan vs Delhi)9.30 amCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 27B1 vs E2 (Tamil Nadu vs Jharkhand)1.30 pmCB Patel Ground, Surat
Nov. 27  C1 vs D2 (Maharashtra vs Haryana)2.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat
Nov. 27C2 vs D1 (Punjab vs Mumbai)6.30 pmLalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat