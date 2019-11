T10 League 2019: Full squads, icon players, captains and coaches

The 2019 T10 League will be played from 15 to 24 November at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

This will be the third edition of the competition which involves eight teams namely Team Abu Dhabi, Maratha Arabians, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Qalandars, Delhi Bulls, Northern Warriors and Karnataka Tuskers.

Here are the full squads list of this year's Abu Dhabi T10 league:

- TEAM ABU DHABI -

Player Country Role Rameez Shahzad UAE Batsman Moeen Ali (Icon Player & Captain) England All-Rounder Corey Anderson New Zealand All-Rounder Paras Khadka Nepal All-Rounder Rohan Mustafa UAE All-Rounder Luke Wright England All-Rounder Lewis Gregory England All-Rounder Richard Gleeson England All-Rounder Niroshan Dickwella Sri Lanka Wicket-Keeper Alex Davies England Wicket-Keeper Mohammad Amir Pakistan Bowler Ben Laughlin Australia Bowler Hayden Walsh Jr. USA Bowler Harry Gurney England Bowler

Coach: Trevor Bayliss (Australia)

- MARATHA ARABIANS -

Player Country Role Yuvraj Singh India Batsman Chris Lynn (Icon Player) Australia Batsman Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan Batsman Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan Batsman Adam Lyth England Batsman Mohammed Qasim UAE Batsman Dwayne Bravo (Captain) West Indies All-Rounder Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka All-Rounder Chadwick Walton West Indies Wicket-Keeper Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka Bowler Mohammad Irfan Pakistan Bowler James Fuller England Bowler Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka Bowler

Coach: Andy Flower (Zimbabwe).

- BANGLA TIGERS -

Player Country Role Colin Ingram South Africa Batsman Rilee Rossouw South Africa Batsman Chirag Suri UAE Batsman David Wiese South Africa All-Rounder Thisara Perera (Icon Player & Captain) Sri Lanka All-Rounder Robbie Frylinck South Africa All-Rounder Shehan Jayasuriya Sri Lanka All-Rounder Hassan Khan Pakistan All-Rounder Farhad Reza Bangladesh All-Rounder Andre Fletcher West Indies Wicket-Keeper Anamul Haque Bangladesh Wicket-Keeper Liam Plunkett England Bowler Qais Ahmad Afghanistan Bowler

Coach: Aftab Ahmed (Bangladesh).

- DECCAN GLADIATORS -

Player Country Role Daniel Lawrence England Batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa Sri Lanka Batsman Shane Watson (Icon Player & Captain) Australia All-Rounder Kieron Pollard West Indies All-Rounder Anton Devcich New Zealand All-Rounder Ben Cutting Australia All-Rounder Migael Pretorius South Africa All-Rounder Sharif Asadullah UAE All-Rounder Mohammad Shahzad Afghanistan Wicket-Keeper Tymal Mills England Bowler Zahir Khan Afghanistan Bowler Fawad Ahmed Australia Bowler Mason Crane England Bowler Zahoor Khan UAE Bowler Imtiaz Ahmed India Bowler

Coach: Mushtaq Ahmed (Pakistan).

- QALANDARS -

Player Country Role Laurie Evans England Batsman Imran Nazir Pakistan Batsman Philip Salt England Batsman Sohail Akhtar Pakistan All-Rounder Samit Patel England All-Rounder Shahid Afridi (Icon Player & Captain) Pakistan All-Rounder Jordan Clark England All-Rounder Luke Ronchi New Zealand Wicket-Keeper Tom Banton England Wicket-Keeper Chris Jordan England Bowler Haris Rauf Pakistan Bowler Ahsan Mirza Pakistan Maaz Khan UAE Bowler Majid Ali UAE Batsman

Coach: Aqib Javed (Pakistan).

- DELHI BULLS -

Player Country Role Eoin Morgan (Icon Player & Captain) England Batsman Muhammad Usman UAE Batsman Shoaib Malik Pakistan All-Rounder Paul Stirling Ireland All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford West Indies All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan All-Rounder Kusal Perera Sri Lanka Wicket-Keeper Tobias Visee Netherlands Wicket-Keeper Waheed Ahmed UAE Wicket-Keeper Zaheer Khan India Bowler Adil Rashid England Bowler Sohail Tanvir Pakistan Bowler Ali Khan USA Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Sri Lanka Bowler Aamer Yamin Pakistan Bowler

Coach: Stephen Fleming (New Zealand).

- NORTHERN WARRIORS -

Player Country Role Lendl Simmons West Indies Batsman Ansh Tandon UAE Batsman George Munsey Scotland Batsman Darren Sammy (Icon Player & Captain) West Indies All-Rounder Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe All-Rounder Andre Russell West Indies All-Rounder Chris Green Australia All-Rounder Rayad Emrit West indies All-Rounder Mark Deyal West Indies All-Rounder Nicholas Pooran West Indies Wicket-Keeper Sam Billings England Wicket-Keeper Nuwan Pradeep Sri Lanka Bowler Pravin Tambe India Bowler Amir Hayat UAE Bowler Karim Janat Afghanistan Bowler

Coach: Robin Singh (India).

- KARNATAKA TUSKERS -

Player Country Role Hashim Amla (Icon Player & Captain) South Africa Batsman Evin Lewis West Indies Batsman Johnson Charles West Indies Batsman Ross Whiteley England All-Rounder Kesrick Williams West Indies All-Rounder Fabian Allen West Indies All-Rounder Ahmed Raza UAE All-Rounder Marlon Samuels West Indies All-Rounder Shafiqullah Shafiq Afghanistan Wicket-Keeper Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal Bowler Shapoor Zadran Afghanistan Bowler Asad Pathan India Bowler Nathan Rimmington Australia Bowler Patrick Brown England Bowler

Coach: Johan Botha (South Africa).