Cricket Cricket T20 World Cup full match schedule, timings, venues and date T20 World Cup 2021 fixtures list: Here's the complete T20 World Cup match schedule, venue, date and timings. Team Sportstar 12 October, 2021 12:37 IST West Indies' Chris Gayle is among the most decorated T20 World Cup players. - The Hindu Team Sportstar 12 October, 2021 12:37 IST The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.The tournament will begin with qualifier round fixtures involving eight teams in two groups from October 17 to October 22. Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman are placed in Group B.The Super12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 1 with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening clash between the 2016 World Cup finalists England and West Indies in Dubai. T20 World Cup full schedule of Group Stage matches: Timings, dates, venues T20 World Cup full schedule of India's matches: Timings, venues, dates Here's a look at the full schedule of the tournament:(ALL TIMES IN IST)Round 1 qualifiersOct. 17 -- Oman v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Bangladesh v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)Oct. 18 --Ireland v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Namibia, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)Oct. 19 --Scotland v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Bangladesh, Muscat (7:30 pm)Oct. 20 --Namibia v Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Ireland, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)Oct. 21 --Bangladesh v Papua New Guinea, Muscat (3:30 pm); Oman v Scotland, Muscat (7:30 pm)Oct. 22 -- Namibia v Ireland, Sharjah (3:30 pm); Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Sharjah (7:30 pm)Super 12Group 1 fixturesOct. 23 - Australia vs South Africa 3:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 23 – England vs West Indies 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 24 – A1 vs B2 3:30 pm SharjahOct. 26 – South Africa vs West Indies – 3:30 pm DubaiOct. 27 – England vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 28 – Australia vs A1 – 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 29 – West Indies vs B2 – 3:30 pm SharjahOct. 30 – South Africa vs A1 – 3:30 pm SharjahOct. 30 – England vs Australia – 7:30 pm DubaiNov. 1 – England vs A1 – 7:30 pm SharjahNov. 2 – South Africa vs B2 – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 4 – Australia vs B2 – 3:30 pm DubaiNov. 4 – West Indies vs A1 – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 6 – Australia vs West Indies – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 6 – England vs South Africa – 7:30 pm SharjahGroup 2 fixturesOct. 24 - India vs Pakistan 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 25 – Afghanistan vs B1 7:30 pm SharjahOct. 26 – Pakistan vs New Zealand 7:30 pm SharjahOct. 27 – B1 vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 29 – Afghanistan vs Pakistan – 7:30 pm DubaiOct. 31 – Afghanistan vs A2 – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiOct. 31 – India vs New Zealand – 7:30 pm DubaiNov. 2 – Pakistan vs A2 – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 3 – New Zealand vs B1 – 3:30 pm DubaiNov. 3 – India vs Afghanistan – 7:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 5 – New Zealand vs A2 – 3:30 pm SharjahNov. 5 – India vs B1 – 7:30 pm DubaiNov. 7 – New Zealand vs Afghanistan – 3:30 pm Abu DhabiNov. 7 – Pakistan vs B1 – 7:30 pm SharjahNov. 8 – India vs A2 – 7:30 pm Dubai Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :