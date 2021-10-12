T20 World Cup full match schedule, timings, venues and date

The 2021 T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place in the UAE and Oman from October 17 to November 14.

The tournament will begin with qualifier round fixtures involving eight teams in two groups from October 17 to October 22. Group A consists of Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia. Bangladesh, Scotland, Papua New Guinea and Oman are placed in Group B.

The Super12 stage will get underway in Abu Dhabi on October 1 with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed by an evening clash between the 2016 World Cup finalists England and West Indies in Dubai.

Here's a look at the full schedule of the tournament: