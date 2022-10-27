Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls joint-highest number of maidens in T20Is, joins Bumrah

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has now bowled the joint-highest number of maiden overs with Jasprit Bumrah (9) in T20I cricket.

Bhuvneshwar achieved the mark with two back-to-back maidens while opening the bowling for India in the 2022 T20 World Cup Super 12 match against the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday.

Other instances of bowlers bowling two back-to-back maidens upfront in a T20 World Cup match are: Graeme Swann vs Afghanistan (2012), Nuwan Kulasekara vs Netherlands (2014) and Rangana Herath vs New Zealand (2014).

West Indies spinner Sunil Narine has bowled most maidens in all T20s (27). He is followed by Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who has bowled 23 and former West Indies leggie Samuel Badree, who has 21. Bhuvneshwar is fourth in the list with 20. Bumrah is sixth with 19.

Bumrah was ruled out of the 2022 Men's T20 World Cup with a back stress fracture. The 28-year-old, one of the best bowlers in the world, recently pulled out of India's T20 series against South Africa with a back issue.