IND vs AUS: India scores its third-highest total in T20 World Cup history

India surpassed its previous highest total of 218/4 against England in 2007, to finish the with 205/5.

Published : Jun 24, 2024 22:06 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot.
India's captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

India scored its third-highest score in T20 World Cups during the match against Australia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.

India surpassed its previous highest total of 218/4 against England in 2007, to finish the with 205/5.

India’s innings was boosted by Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking innings of 92 off 41 balls.

Records | Full list of records broken by Rohit Sharma

India’s highest total in T20 World Cup history

1) 218/4 vs England, 2007

2) 210/2 vs Afghanistan, 2021

3) 205/5 vs Australia, 2024

4) 196/5 vs Bangladesh, 2024

5) 192/2 vs West Indies, 2016

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India

