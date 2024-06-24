IND vs AUS: India scores its third-highest total in T20 World Cup history

India scored its third-highest score in T20 World Cups during the match against Australia at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia on Monday.

India surpassed its previous highest total of 218/4 against England in 2007, to finish the with 205/5.

India’s innings was boosted by Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking innings of 92 off 41 balls.

India’s highest total in T20 World Cup history

1) 218/4 vs England, 2007

2) 210/2 vs Afghanistan, 2021

3) 205/5 vs Australia, 2024

4) 196/5 vs Bangladesh, 2024

5) 192/2 vs West Indies, 2016