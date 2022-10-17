T20 World Cup

India vs Australia practice match T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming info: Where to watch AUS vs IND warm-up game?

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch India’s first warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and India on Monday.

Team Sportstar
17 October, 2022 02:25 IST
17 October, 2022 02:25 IST
India will take on Australia in its first warm-up match at the 2022 T20 World Cup.

India will take on Australia in its first warm-up match at the 2022 T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

India vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2022: Here is how you can watch India’s first warm-up match of T20 World Cup 2022 between Australia and India on Monday.

India will face Australia in its first warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Monday.

Here is how you can follow the warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup being held in Australia.

Also Read
Bumrah’s career more important than T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma

At what time will the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match begin?

The India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM IST on October 17, Monday.

At what time is the toss for the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match?

The toss for the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match is at 9:15 AM IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

THE SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.
Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Read more stories on T20 World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

WATCH: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Media day - Captains asked about running non-striker out during the tournament

Kuldeep Yadav: I’ve become a very realistic person; not sad to miss T20 World Cup

Ashwin on Ramiz Raja’s statement: India and Pakistan respect one another as oppositions

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us