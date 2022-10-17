India vs Australia practice match T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming info: Where to watch AUS vs IND warm-up game?

India will face Australia in its first warm-up match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane on Monday.

Here is how you can follow the warm-up fixture of the T20 World Cup being held in Australia.

At what time will the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match begin?

The India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will start at 9:30 AM IST on October 17, Monday.

At what time is the toss for the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match?

The toss for the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match is at 9:15 AM IST.

Where can I watch the live broadcast of the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be shown LIVE on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the live stream of the India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match in India?

The live streaming of India vs Australia T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.