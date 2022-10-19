Welcome to Sportstar’s coverage of the T20 World Cup 2022 warm-up match between India and New Zealand at the Gabba in Brisbane.
It is still raining in Brisbane, where the cut off time for a 5 over-a-side game is 8.46 PM (4.16 PM IST).
There are reserve days for both semifinals and the final, but no other matches have a reserve day.
The minimum number of overs required to constitute a match in T20 cricket is five overs per side. The standard Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method will be used in the event of any rain delays.
Who scored the first century in T20 cricket? And who has served as captain the most times in T20 World Cups? Here are some numbers from the shortest format of the game.
Some interesting stats from the T20 World Cup: STAT ATTACK
India batting great Sachin Tendulkar may not have played a T20 World Cup, but he is keeping a close eye on the proceedings in Australia. He gives a glimpse into how Mohammed Shami is an ideal replacement for Jasprit Bumrah and what makes Arshdeep Singh special. You can read the story here: The Sachin Tendulkar interview
While we await further updates from Brisbane, here’s a closer look at the three key matchups that could shape today’s India vs New Zealand warmup contest.
India would hope the match can go ahead even if it’s a curtailed contest. It will allow them to give Mohammed Shami another crack at getting some more game time under his belt before the Pakistan match on Sunday. Shami bowled just one over against Australia, the 20th, and defended 10 off the last over. “ Honestly, he is coming back after a long time. So we just wanted to give him an over. This was always the plan from the beginning,” Rohit Sharma had told Star Sports at the time. “He comes and bowls at the death. We know how lethal he can be with the new ball. We just wanted to give him a little bit of a challenge, coming and bowling that death over and we saw what it was.”
Things aren’t looking great to be honest. As per the Bureau of Meteorology, it is expected to be “cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening.”
There could be more rains in store for later this week. In fact, according to Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 90 percent chance of rain in Melbourne on Sunday when India takes on Pakistan. Fingers crossed.
The Pakistan vs Afghanistan warm-up match at the Gabba has been called off due to rain. We will have to wait and watch if the weather clears in time for the India vs New Zealand match.
India beat Australia by six runs in its first warm-up match in Brisbane. It will take on New Zealand today, which lost to South Africa by a big margin. Last chance for both teams to try out whatever permutations and combinations they deem fit before the Super 12s get underway.
FULL SQUADS
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Trent Boult