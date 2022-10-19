India would hope the match can go ahead even if it’s a curtailed contest. It will allow them to give Mohammed Shami another crack at getting some more game time under his belt before the Pakistan match on Sunday. Shami bowled just one over against Australia, the 20th, and defended 10 off the last over. “ Honestly, he is coming back after a long time. So we just wanted to give him an over. This was always the plan from the beginning,” Rohit Sharma had told Star Sports at the time. “He comes and bowls at the death. We know how lethal he can be with the new ball. We just wanted to give him a little bit of a challenge, coming and bowling that death over and we saw what it was.”