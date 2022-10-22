India vs Pakistan where to watch: live streaming info and what time does IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match start?

Where is the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match happening?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

What time is the toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match?

The toss for India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match is at 1.00 pm IST.

What time does the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match start?

The India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match starts at 1.30 pm IST

Which channel will show the India v Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday?

The India v Pakistan match will be televised on Star Network and live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

Trivia about the MCG

Built in 1853, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) is the largest stadium in the Southern Hemisphere and 10th biggest in the world boasting a capacity of over 100,000 people.

Outside of Lord's, the MCG is the only other stadium around the world to host the ICC Cricket World Cup Final more than once (1992 and 2015).

What happened when India and Pakistan last met?

India and Pakistan last met at the 2022 Asia Cup in Dubai, where both teams won a match each.