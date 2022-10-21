India vs Pakistan live streaming info T20 World Cup 2022: where to watch IND vs PAK online, format and full squads

T20 World Cup

21 October, 2022 14:01 IST
India and Pakistan will take on each other at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday. 

India and Pakistan will take on each other at the MCG in the 2022 T20 World Cup on Sunday. The last time the teams met, at the T20 World Cup in October 2021, Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets.

WHERE TO WATCH IND vs PAK MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2022 match between India and Pakistan will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 1:30pm IST. The live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar .

T20 WORLD CUP FORMAT

The world’s top eight T20 sides (as of Nov 2021) advanced straight into the Super 12s, alongside the four first-round qualifiers. The six teams in each group will all play each other once, with the top two advancing to the semifinals. The final will be held on 13 November at the MCG.

FULL SQUADS

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

