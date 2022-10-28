News

Australia vs England T20 World Cup: AUS vs ENG head-to-head record, stats, most runs, wickets

AUS vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Here are all the head-to-head records ahead of the Australia vs England Super 12 match in Melbourne on Friday.

Team Sportstar
28 October, 2022 06:25 IST
Australia captain Aaron Finch and England skipper Jos Buttler in action.

Australia captain Aaron Finch and England skipper Jos Buttler in action. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Archrivals Australia and England will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
Played: 23
Australia won: 10
England won: 11
No result: 2
Last meeting: England won by eight runs (Canberra; October 2022)
Last five meetings: ENG won - 4; AUS won - 1
Highest score (AUS) vs ENG: 248/6 (20) - (Southampton; August 2013)
Lowest score (AUS) vs ENG: 79 (14.3) - (Southampton; June 2005)
Highest score (ENG) vs AUS: 221/5 (20) - (Birmingham; June 2018)
Lowest score (ENG) vs AUS: 111 (17.2) - (Sydney; February 2014)
AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Played: 3
Australia won: 1
England won: 2
Last meeting: England won by eight wickets (Dubai; October 2021)
Previous T20 World Cup meetings
England won by seven wickets (Bridgetown; May 2010)
Australia won by eight wickets (Cape Town; September 2007)

AUS VS ENG MOST RUNS IN T20IS

AUSTRALIA

BatterMatchesRuns Average Strike Rate Highest Score
Aaron Finch 1661947.61160.77156
Glenn Maxwell1531522.50138.76103*
Cameron White830550.83144.5475
David Warner 1429521.07118.0073
Marcus Stoinis1116523.57138.6535

ENGLAND

BatterMatches RunsAverage Strike Rate Highest Score
Jos Buttler 1554245.16150.9777*
Alex Hales1231125.91146.6994
Dawid Malan930438.00140.0982
Eoin Morgan1425921.58145.5074
Joe Root 618746.75140.6090*

AUS VS ENG MOST WICKETS IN T20IS

AUSTRALIA

BowlerMatchesWicketsEconomy RateAverage Best
Mitchell Johnson 7117.4016.273/22
Ashton Agar787.2023.122/15
Nathan Coulter-Nile587.6019.004/31
Josh Hazlewood789.4029.374/30
Glenn Maxwell1587.8121.503/10

ENGLAND

BowlerMatches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best
Adil Rashid11127.7824.663/21
Chris Jordan9118.3423.903/17
Stuart Broad 888.3130.123/30
David Willey688.5019.503/28
Jade Dernbach5710.4228.283/23
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND T20 WORLD CUP MATCH?
The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and England will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, October 28. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

