Australia vs England T20 World Cup: AUS vs ENG head-to-head record, stats, most runs, wickets

Archrivals Australia and England will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS Played: 23 Australia won: 10 England won: 11 No result: 2 Last meeting: England won by eight runs (Canberra; October 2022) Last five meetings: ENG won - 4; AUS won - 1 Highest score (AUS) vs ENG: 248/6 (20) - (Southampton; August 2013) Lowest score (AUS) vs ENG: 79 (14.3) - (Southampton; June 2005) Highest score (ENG) vs AUS: 221/5 (20) - (Birmingham; June 2018) Lowest score (ENG) vs AUS: 111 (17.2) - (Sydney; February 2014)

AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP Played: 3 Australia won: 1 England won: 2 Last meeting: England won by eight wickets (Dubai; October 2021) Previous T20 World Cup meetings England won by seven wickets (Bridgetown; May 2010) Australia won by eight wickets (Cape Town; September 2007)

AUS VS ENG MOST RUNS IN T20IS

AUSTRALIA

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Aaron Finch 16 619 47.61 160.77 156 Glenn Maxwell 15 315 22.50 138.76 103* Cameron White 8 305 50.83 144.54 75 David Warner 14 295 21.07 118.00 73 Marcus Stoinis 11 165 23.57 138.65 35

ENGLAND

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Score Jos Buttler 15 542 45.16 150.97 77* Alex Hales 12 311 25.91 146.69 94 Dawid Malan 9 304 38.00 140.09 82 Eoin Morgan 14 259 21.58 145.50 74 Joe Root 6 187 46.75 140.60 90*

AUS VS ENG MOST WICKETS IN T20IS

AUSTRALIA

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Mitchell Johnson 7 11 7.40 16.27 3/22 Ashton Agar 7 8 7.20 23.12 2/15 Nathan Coulter-Nile 5 8 7.60 19.00 4/31 Josh Hazlewood 7 8 9.40 29.37 4/30 Glenn Maxwell 15 8 7.81 21.50 3/10

ENGLAND

Bowler Matches Wickets Economy Rate Average Best Adil Rashid 11 12 7.78 24.66 3/21 Chris Jordan 9 11 8.34 23.90 3/17 Stuart Broad 8 8 8.31 30.12 3/30 David Willey 6 8 8.50 19.50 3/28 Jade Dernbach 5 7 10.42 28.28 3/23