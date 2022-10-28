Australia vs England T20 World Cup: AUS vs ENG head-to-head record, stats, most runs, wickets

Archrivals Australia and England will lock horns in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 fixture at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.
AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20IS
Played: 23
Australia won: 10
England won: 11
No result: 2
Last meeting: England won by eight runs (Canberra; October 2022)
Last five meetings: ENG won - 4; AUS won - 1
Highest score (AUS) vs ENG: 248/6 (20) - (Southampton; August 2013)
Lowest score (AUS) vs ENG: 79 (14.3) - (Southampton; June 2005)
Highest score (ENG) vs AUS: 221/5 (20) - (Birmingham; June 2018)
Lowest score (ENG) vs AUS: 111 (17.2) - (Sydney; February 2014)
AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND HEAD-TO-HEAD IN T20 WORLD CUP
Played: 3
Australia won: 1
England won: 2
Last meeting: England won by eight wickets (Dubai; October 2021)
Previous T20 World Cup meetings
England won by seven wickets (Bridgetown; May 2010)
Australia won by eight wickets (Cape Town; September 2007)
AUS VS ENG MOST RUNS IN T20IS
AUSTRALIA
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Aaron Finch
|16
|619
|47.61
|160.77
|156
|Glenn Maxwell
|15
|315
|22.50
|138.76
|103*
|Cameron White
|8
|305
|50.83
|144.54
|75
|David Warner
|14
|295
|21.07
|118.00
|73
|Marcus Stoinis
|11
|165
|23.57
|138.65
|35
ENGLAND
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest Score
|Jos Buttler
|15
|542
|45.16
|150.97
|77*
|Alex Hales
|12
|311
|25.91
|146.69
|94
|Dawid Malan
|9
|304
|38.00
|140.09
|82
|Eoin Morgan
|14
|259
|21.58
|145.50
|74
|Joe Root
|6
|187
|46.75
|140.60
|90*
AUS VS ENG MOST WICKETS IN T20IS
AUSTRALIA
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Mitchell Johnson
|7
|11
|7.40
|16.27
|3/22
|Ashton Agar
|7
|8
|7.20
|23.12
|2/15
|Nathan Coulter-Nile
|5
|8
|7.60
|19.00
|4/31
|Josh Hazlewood
|7
|8
|9.40
|29.37
|4/30
|Glenn Maxwell
|15
|8
|7.81
|21.50
|3/10
ENGLAND
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|Best
|Adil Rashid
|11
|12
|7.78
|24.66
|3/21
|Chris Jordan
|9
|11
|8.34
|23.90
|3/17
|Stuart Broad
|8
|8
|8.31
|30.12
|3/30
|David Willey
|6
|8
|8.50
|19.50
|3/28
|Jade Dernbach
|5
|7
|10.42
|28.28
|3/23
WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH AUSTRALIA VS ENGLAND T20 WORLD CUP MATCH?
The T20 World Cup Super 12 match between Australia and England will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 1:30 PM IST on Friday, October 28. The match will also be LIVE streamed on Disney+Hotstar.