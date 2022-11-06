India ended on top of the points table in Group 2 following its win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday and will face England in the semifinal on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.
Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets to advance to the semifinals and will take on New Zealand in its semifinal clash on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).
Here is the complete schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 knockouts.
|MATCH
|FIXTURE
|DATE
|TIME
|VENUE
|SEMIFINAL 1
|New Zealand vs Pakistan
|November 9
|1:30 PM IST
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|SEMIFINAL 2
|India vs England
|November 10
|1:30 PM IST
|Adelaide Oval
|FINAL
|Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2
|November 13
|1:30 PM IST
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 FINAL POINTS TABLE
GROUP 1
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|New Zealand (Q)
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|+2.113
|England (Q)
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|+0.473
|Australia
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|-0.173
|Sri Lanka
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.422
|Ireland
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|-1.615
|Afghanistan
|5
|0
|3
|2
|2
|-0.571
GROUP 2
|Team
|Matches
|Won
|Lost
|N/R
|Points
|NRR
|India (Q)
|5
|4
|1
|0
|8
|+1.319
|Pakistan (Q)
|5
|3
|2
|0
|6
|+1.028
|South Africa
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|0.874
|Netherlands
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-0.849
|Bangladesh
|5
|2
|3
|0
|4
|-1.176
|Zimbabwe
|5
|1
|3
|1
|3
|-0.138