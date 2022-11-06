India ended on top of the points table in Group 2 following its win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday and will face England in the semifinal on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets to advance to the semifinals and will take on New Zealand in its semifinal clash on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Here is the complete schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 knockouts.

MATCH FIXTURE DATE TIME VENUE SEMIFINAL 1 New Zealand vs Pakistan November 9 1:30 PM IST Sydney Cricket Ground SEMIFINAL 2 India vs England November 10 1:30 PM IST Adelaide Oval FINAL Winner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2 November 13 1:30 PM IST Melbourne Cricket Ground

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 FINAL POINTS TABLE

GROUP 1

Team Matches Won Lost N/R Points NRR New Zealand (Q) 5 3 1 1 7 +2.113 England (Q) 5 3 1 1 7 +0.473 Australia 5 3 1 1 7 -0.173 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 4 -0.422 Ireland 5 1 3 1 3 -1.615 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 2 -0.571

GROUP 2