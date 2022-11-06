News

T20 World Cup semifinals schedule: India vs England in Adelaide, Pakistan vs New Zealand in Sydney

Team Sportstar
06 November, 2022 16:49 IST
India will face England while Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

India will face England while Pakistan will take on New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India ended on top of the points table in Group 2 following its win over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday and will face England in the semifinal on November 10 at the Adelaide Oval.

Earlier on Sunday, Pakistan beat Bangladesh by five wickets to advance to the semifinals and will take on New Zealand in its semifinal clash on November 9 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Here is the complete schedule of the T20 World Cup 2022 knockouts.

MATCH FIXTUREDATETIMEVENUE
SEMIFINAL 1New Zealand vs PakistanNovember 9 1:30 PM ISTSydney Cricket Ground
SEMIFINAL 2 India vs EnglandNovember 101:30 PM ISTAdelaide Oval
FINALWinner SF 1 vs Winner SF 2November 131:30 PM ISTMelbourne Cricket Ground

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 FINAL POINTS TABLE

GROUP 1

TeamMatches WonLost N/RPointsNRR
New Zealand (Q)53117+2.113
England (Q)53117+0.473
Australia53117-0.173
Sri Lanka52304-0.422
Ireland51313-1.615
Afghanistan50322-0.571

GROUP 2

TeamMatchesWonLost N/RPointsNRR
India (Q)54108+1.319
Pakistan (Q)53206+1.028
South Africa522150.874
Netherlands52304-0.849
Bangladesh52304-1.176
Zimbabwe51313-0.138

