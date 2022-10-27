PAK vs ZIM T20 World Cup live reactions: Zimbabwe president praises his team; Shoaib Akhtar questions team mindset while Amir calls for changes in PCB

Chasing a modest 131, Pakistan lost openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply in the PowerPlay. After six overs, Pakistan was 28 for two, with Iftikhar Ahmed and Shan Masood at the crease. The two men added 52 off 36 balls for the fourth wicket and threatened to take the match away from Zimbabwe.

But Luke Jongwe broke the stand in the eighth over when he had Iftikhar caught behind. Pakistan then slipped from 36 for three to 94 for six in its run-chase, with off-spinner Sikandar Raza striking twice in the 14th over, getting rid of Haider Ali and Shadab Khan.

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi had the arduous task of getting three off the last ball. Shaheen hit it back down the ground. The fielder collected the ball cleanly and threw the ball towards wicketkeeper Chakabva, who fumbled before getting it back in his gloves and taking the bails off in time for Zimbabwe to register a famous win.

Here is how the social media reacted to the win by Zimbabwe:

That winning feeling.

Pommy Mbangwa is a happy man today.

Zimbabwe’s effort today draws praise from the President of the country.

What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons.



Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim 🇿🇼 — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) October 27, 2022

Mohammad Hafeez is every Pakistan cricket fan right now.

Iceland Cricket makes a valid point about Pakistan’s build up to the World Cup.

And the game goes to Zimbabwe!



Who would have thought it? After two games, Zimbabwe are unbeaten and Pakistan have suffered two last ball reverses.



One wonders if Pakistan are suffering from a bit of battle fatigue having played so many T20 warm-up games prior to this event. — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) October 27, 2022

Praise for Zimbabwe from England cricketer Sam Billings.

Another great game of cricket! Wow! Well done Zim 👏🏼 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 27, 2022

A win for the ages by Zimbabwe.

Well played zim🙌🏾 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 27, 2022

Sikandar Raza was the hero for Zimbabwe with bowling figures of 3/25.

What a victory for @ZimCricketv over Pakistan…talk about fighting hard!!! Raza exceptional #T20WorldCup — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) October 27, 2022

Shoaib Akhtar questions the mindset of the Pakistan team.

Average mindset, Average results. Thats the reality, face it. pic.twitter.com/plLZ11Qx0Y — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 27, 2022

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram is still not able to believe the result.

What a shocker 😱 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 27, 2022

Mohammad Amir with a strong statement after the loss to Zimbabwe.

from day one I said poor selection ub is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector. — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 27, 2022

Former West Indies cricketer heaps praise on Zimbabwe.