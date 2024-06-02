MagazineBuy Print

WI vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2024 Streaming Info: When and where to watch West Indies vs Papua New Guinea game live?

WI vs PNG T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming Info: West Indies to take on Papua New Guinea in its T20 WC opener in Guyana.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 05:47 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rovman Powell of West Indies plays a sweep shot against Australia in a warm-up game.
Rovman Powell of West Indies plays a sweep shot against Australia in a warm-up game. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images
infoIcon

Rovman Powell of West Indies plays a sweep shot against Australia in a warm-up game. | Photo Credit: ASHLEY ALLEN/Getty Images

West Indies will look to begin its T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on the right note as it takes on Papua New Guinea at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup game, telecast details and streaming info:

When will West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match take place?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will take place on Sunday, June 2, 2024.

When will West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match start?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will start at 8 PM IST.

What time will West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match toss take place?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST.

What is the venue for West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

How to watch live streaming of West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Which TV channel will telecast West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match?

The West Indies vs Papua New Guinea T20 World Cup 2024 match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network in India.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

West Indies /

Papua New Guinea

