T20 World Cup 2022 group stage: Teams, qualification process, schedule

The 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will get underway on Saturday, October 16, with Sri Lanka taking on Namibia in a first-round Group A match at Kardinia Park in Geelong.

Sri Lanka and Namibia are placed alongside Netherlands and UAE in Group A. Group B comprises West Indies, Scotland, Ireland and Zimbabwe.

The first-round matches will be played in a round-robin format, with each team playing all the other teams in its group. The top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 12 stage of the event, which begins on October 22.

T20 World Cup 2022 Qualification Pathway

The top 12 teams of the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in 2021 earned direct qualification for the 2022 event in Australia. While Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa directly qualified for the Super 12 stage of the 2022 T20 World Cup based on the T20I rankings as on November 12, 2021, Namibia, Scotland, Sri Lanka and West Indies were directly slotted in the Group Stage of the tournament.

Global Qualifiers

Ireland, UAE, Netherlands and Zimbabwe - finallists of the Global Qualifiers - joined Namibia, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Scotland in the Group Stage of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The Global Qualifiers were contested by 16 teams for the four available T20 World Cup 2022 slots.

Ireland, Netherlands, Oman and Papua New Guinea - which were the bottom four teams in the Group Stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup - earned a direct entry into the Global Qualifiers. Zimbabwe, Nepal, UAE and Singapore were the highest-ranked teams in the ICC rankings among teams that had not already qualified for the World Cup or the Global Qualifiers and made their way into the event.

The remaining eight slots were filled by teams from the Regional Qualifiers. Uganda (Africa qualifier), US and Canana (Americas qualifier), Bahrain and Hong Kong (Asia qualifier), Philippines (East Asia Pacific qualifier), Jersey and Germany (Europe qualifier) were the teams that completed the 16-team roster for the Global Qualifiers.

The 16 teams in the Global Qualifiers were divided into two groups - Global Qualifier A and Global Qualifer B - comprising eight teams each and offering two T20 World Cup 2022 berths each.

Global Qualifier A comprised Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Nepal, Oman, Philippines and UAE. The tournament was won by UAE, which defeated Ireland in the final, and both finallists punched their ticket to Australia for the World Cup.

Hong Kong, Jersey, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Singapore, US, Uganda and Zimbabwe were slotted in Global Qualifier B. Zimbabwe beat Netherlands in the summit clash of the tournament and both teams confirmed their participation in the World Cup in Australia.

GROUP A GROUP B Namibia Ireland Netherlands Scotland Sri Lanka West Indies UAE Zimbabwe

Group Stage to Super 12

The top-placed team in Group A (A1) and the second-placed team in Group B (B2) will join England, New Zealand, Australia and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. The top team of Group B (B1) and the second-best team in Group A (A2) will join India, Pakistan, South Africa and Bangladesh in Group 2.

T20 WORLD CUP SUPER 12 GROUPS

Group 1 Group 2 Afghanistan Bangladesh Australia India England Pakistan New Zealand South Africa A1 B1 B2 A2

Where can I follow 2022 T20 World Cup live?

Star Network- India, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Maldives.

PTV & ARY Digital Networks- Pakistan

Gazi TV, Rabbithole- Bangladesh

Sky Sports- United Kingdom

Fox Sports, Channel Nine, Kayo- Australia

Willow TV, ESPN+- United States

Hotstar- Canada