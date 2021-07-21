TNPL 2021: Rain plays spoilsport again after CSG's Sathish claims five

Rain forced a no-result for a second straight day in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021, but not before R Sathish’s 5-10 helped Chepauk Super Gillies restrict Tiruppur Tamizhans to 64-7 in 16.2 overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old claimed the wickets of S Dinesh, Tushar Raheja, S Aravind, P Francis Rokins and R Rajkumar to claim the second best figures in history, only behind Ramadoss Alexandar's 5-9 against Ruby Trichy Warriors at Tirunelveli in 2019.

Aswin Crist made an unbeaten 23 in 25 balls while M Mohammad made 10 for the Tiruppur Tamizhans.

Despite the brilliance with the ball, Sathish expressed disappointment that it could fetch just one point for his team. “Firstly I would like to say that not getting full points after doing so well and putting in so much effort takes away the joy of picking up a five wicket haul.

“As far as the spell is concerned, we planned on swinging the ball and executed that well. It swung a lot but batsmen came with the mindset to hit but they couldn't. I guess it was my day, it’s my first five wicket haul in the TNPL. A great milestone for me,” he said later.

“Hopefully next time even if I don’t perform, the team wins and we get those 2 points,” he added wistfully.

Brief scores: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 64-7 in 16.2 overs (Aswin Crist 23 not out ; Rajagopal Sathish 5-10, Rahul Dev 1-13) vs Chepauk Super Gillies. Match abandoned due to rain.