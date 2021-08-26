Cricket

Former England Test captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86

A middle-order batsman and medium-pacer, Dexter scored 4502 runs at an impressive average of 47.89 and picked up 66 wickets in his career which spanned 62 Tests, from 1958 to 1968.

26 August, 2021 13:42 IST

FILE PHOTO: Ted Dexter also served as England's chairman of selectors between 1989 and 1993.   -  The Hindu

Former England captain Ted Dexter died at the age of 86 in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

A middle-order batsman and medium-pacer, Dexter scored 4502 runs at an impressive average of 47.89 and picked up 66 wickets in his career which spanned 62 Tests, from 1958 to 1968.

 

The Sussex skipper was prolific in First Class cricket, amassing more than 21,000 runs and scalping 419 wickets in 327 matches.

Dexter still holds the record for most runs in an Ashes series in Australia by an England captain, a feat he achieved in the 1962-63 series where he scored 481 runs.

 

Other than his accomplishments on the field, Dexter is credited with developing the ICC ranking system and also served as England's chairman of selectors between 1989 and 1993.

