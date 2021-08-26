Former England Test captain Ted Dexter dies aged 86

Former England captain Ted Dexter died at the age of 86 in Wolverhampton on Thursday.

A middle-order batsman and medium-pacer, Dexter scored 4502 runs at an impressive average of 47.89 and picked up 66 wickets in his career which spanned 62 Tests, from 1958 to 1968.

Hope England’s batsmen can put on a show today and that they play with the kind of grace and style and flair that Ted Dexter epitomised — Mike atherton (@Athersmike) August 26, 2021

The Sussex skipper was prolific in First Class cricket, amassing more than 21,000 runs and scalping 419 wickets in 327 matches.

Dexter still holds the record for most runs in an Ashes series in Australia by an England captain, a feat he achieved in the 1962-63 series where he scored 481 runs.

Ted Dexter has gone - boyhood hero, teacher and dear friend. He was one of the great players and did as much or more than anyone to drag cricket into the modern age. Charlie Watts and Ted, in the space of 24 hours - icons of the 60’s in very different ways - sadness indeed.. — Mark Nicholas (@mcjnicholas) August 26, 2021

Other than his accomplishments on the field, Dexter is credited with developing the ICC ranking system and also served as England's chairman of selectors between 1989 and 1993.