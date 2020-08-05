Cricket Cricket Tim Macdonald appointed assistant coach of England women’s cricket team Tim Macdonald had worked with the England cricket team on an interim basis during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year. PTI 05 August, 2020 21:05 IST Tim Macdonald has been appointed as England women's cricket team’s new senior assistant coach. - Twitter PTI 05 August, 2020 21:05 IST Former Australian seamer Tim Macdonald has been appointed as England women's cricket team’s new senior assistant coach, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.The 39-year-old, a former Western Australia and Tasmania bowler, had worked with the England team on an interim basis during the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup earlier this year.READ | Kohli, Rohit retain top positions in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen Macdonald, who had previously worked with head coach Lisa Keightley at Perth Scorchers in the women’s Big Bash League, joined the squad on Tuesday at Derby where the England team is training in a bio-secure environment ahead of its limited-overs series against South Africa.“I’ve known Tim for a while and I’ve worked with him previously and I knew what skills he would bring to the group, especially with the fast bowlers,” Keightley said.“He was a great addition across the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia and when it came to the interview he was the stand-out candidate in terms of helping the team continue their improvement.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos