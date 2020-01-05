TNPL 2020 full retention list: Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik retained

The eight TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) franchises came up with their retention lists for the upcoming edition on Sunday.

After the TNPL Governing Council approved the player regulations, it was left to the teams to retain a maximum of three players. Out of these three, only two who have represented Tamil Nadu in senior domestic tournaments, could fill the available slots.

Fresh registrations for all Tamil Nadu players who have not been retained will start from Monday. Application forms for the same will be available at the TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) offices and also on the TNCA website (www.tnca.cricket). The last date to return the duly filled forms is January 25, 6PM.