Cricket Cricket TNPL 2020 full retention list: Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik retained Fresh registrations for all Tamil Nadu players who have not been retained will start from Monday. Team Sportstar Chennai 05 January, 2020 18:50 IST Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik have been retained by Dindigul Dragons and Idream Karaikudi Kaalai, repsectively. Team Sportstar Chennai 05 January, 2020 18:50 IST The eight TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) franchises came up with their retention lists for the upcoming edition on Sunday.After the TNPL Governing Council approved the player regulations, it was left to the teams to retain a maximum of three players. Out of these three, only two who have represented Tamil Nadu in senior domestic tournaments, could fill the available slots.Fresh registrations for all Tamil Nadu players who have not been retained will start from Monday. Application forms for the same will be available at the TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) offices and also on the TNCA website (www.tnca.cricket). The last date to return the duly filled forms is January 25, 6PM. Serial NumberTeamPlayers RetainedCategory1Tuti PatriotsWashington SundarAkshay V SrinivasanGanesh Moorthi MCappedUncappedUncapped2Chepauk Super GilliesKaushik GandhiAlexander RSasidev UCappedUncappedUncapped3LYCA Kovai KingsShahrukh KhanNatarajan TAjith Ram SCappedCappedUncapped4Siechem Madurai PanthersK B Arun KarthickVarun ChakravarthyKiran Akash LCappedCappedUncapped5RUBY Trichy WarriorsMurali VijayR Sai KishoreSonu YadavCappedCappedUncapped6VB Kanchi VeeransBaba AparajithSanjay YadavHarish N SCappedCappedUncapped7Dindigul DragonsRavichandran AshwinVivek RSilambarasan MCappedCappedUncapped8Idream Karaikudi KaalaiDinesh KarthikRajkumar RMaan K BafnaCappedUncappedUncapped Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.