TNPL 2020 full retention list: Ravichandran Ashwin, Dinesh Karthik retained

Fresh registrations for all Tamil Nadu players who have not been retained will start from Monday.

Chennai 05 January, 2020 18:50 IST
Ravichandran Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik have been retained by Dindigul Dragons and Idream Karaikudi Kaalai, repsectively.

Chennai 05 January, 2020 18:50 IST

The eight TNPL (Tamil Nadu Premier League) franchises came up with their retention lists for the upcoming edition on Sunday.

After the TNPL Governing Council approved the player regulations, it was left to the teams to retain a maximum of three players. Out of these three, only two who have represented Tamil Nadu in senior domestic tournaments, could fill the available slots.

Fresh registrations for all Tamil Nadu players who have not been retained will start from Monday. Application forms for the same will be available at the TNCA (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) offices and also on the TNCA website (www.tnca.cricket). The last date to return the duly filled forms is January 25, 6PM.

 

Serial NumberTeamPlayers RetainedCategory
1Tuti Patriots

Washington Sundar

Akshay V Srinivasan

Ganesh Moorthi M

Capped

Uncapped

Uncapped

2Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi

Alexander R

Sasidev U

Capped

Uncapped

Uncapped

3LYCA Kovai Kings

Shahrukh Khan

Natarajan T

Ajith Ram S

Capped

Capped

Uncapped

4Siechem Madurai Panthers

K B Arun Karthick

Varun Chakravarthy

Kiran Akash L

Capped

Capped

Uncapped

5RUBY Trichy Warriors

Murali Vijay

R Sai Kishore

Sonu Yadav

Capped

Capped

Uncapped

6VB Kanchi Veerans

Baba Aparajith

Sanjay Yadav

Harish N S

Capped

Capped

Uncapped

7Dindigul Dragons

Ravichandran Ashwin

Vivek R

Silambarasan M

Capped

Capped

Uncapped

8Idream Karaikudi Kaalai

Dinesh Karthik

Rajkumar R

Maan K Bafna

Capped

Uncapped

Uncapped

 

