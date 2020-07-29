Umar Akmal ban halved to 18 months

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal’s three-year ban for failing to report corrupt approaches was on Wednesday reduced by independent adjudicator Faqir Mohammad Khokhar to 18 months.

Akmal’s ban will effectively run from February 2020 to August 2021.

The batsman expressed dissatisfaction with the ruling and vowed to appeal again.

“There have been many cricketers before me who have committed corruption but none of them were given a punishment as severe as mine. I will appeal once more to get my sentence reduced,” Akmal was quoted as saying by the local media here after the fresh decision.

Akmal was handed a ban in April for failing to report approaches ahead of the Pakistan Super League. He had accepted his mistake but tried to justify his position.

The PCB had charged him with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of its Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on March 17. The breaches pertain to failure to report approaches from corruptors. Akmal was provisionally suspended hours before his Pakistan Super League team Quetta Gladiators was to take on Islamabad in the opening match of the 2020 PSL.