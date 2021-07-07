Umar Akmal apologises for not reporting spot-fixing approaches

Claiming to have learnt his lessons, Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has apologised for not reporting corrupt approaches last year, which led to him being banned for 12 months.

Umar, 30, was in February 2020 suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not reporting spot-fixing approaches ahead of the start of the fifth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

"17 months ago, I made a mistake which caused damage to my cricket and career. I learnt a lot during this time and due to that mistake Pakistan cricket's reputation suffered badly. I ask for forgiveness from the PCB and from cricket fans around the world," said Umar in a video released by the PCB on Wednesday.

Umar admitted the period had been "very difficult for him".

"Some people approached me but I was unable to report the same to the anti-corruption unit, due to which I had to face a 12-month ban. I couldn't play cricket despite being a cricketer.

"I learned a lot during this time and today I confess before all of you that that mistake brought disrepute to Pakistan Cricket."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has reduced the ban on Umar to 12 months but hit him with a fine of 4.25 million Pakistani Rupees for breaching the PCB's Anti-Corruption code.

"I, Umar Akmal, would like to request all of you, as ambassadors of the sport, to stay away from any suspicious activities. If any suspicious individuals approach you, please report it to the anti-corruption unit in a timely manner so that your record and career remain clean," Umar said.