Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 LIVE Score, Round 5: Toss updates; Mumbai to bowl vs Saurashtra, TN faces Punjab

- December 01, 2023 08:35TOSS
Mumbai vs Saurashtra
Kerala vs Sikkim: Sikkim won the toss and elected to bat
Railways vs Tripura
Odisha vs Pondicherry
Hyderabad vs Maharashtra: Maharashtra won the toss and elected to bowl
Jharkhand vs Manipur: Jharkhand won the toss and elected to bat
Chhattisgarh vs Vidarbha
Meghalaya vs Services
Chandigarh vs Karnataka
J&K vs Mizoram
Delhi vs Haryana
Bihar vs Uttarakhand
Assam vs Uttar Pradesh
Andhra vs Gujarat
Arunachal Pradesh vs Himachal Pradesh
Punjab vs Tamil Nadu
Baroda vs Madhya Pradesh
Goa vs Nagaland
- December 01, 2023 07:14TN’s Sai Sudharsan ‘lost for words’ after maiden India call-up for South Africa ODIs
B. Sai Sudharsan, one of the most exciting talents to come through from Tamil Nadu in recent times, got his big break on Thursday after being selected as part of the Indian one-day international team for the tour to South Africa later this month. READ MORE
- December 01, 2023 07:10VHT 2023-24, Round 5 Schedule
