Vincy Premier T10 League Final: La Soufriere Hikers need 101 runs to clinch maiden title

La Soufriere Hikers will have quite the task at hand when it comes out to bat in the second innings of the final of the inaugural edition of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Sunday. The Salt Pond Breakers, led by West Indies international Sunil Ambris, scored 100/6 in 10 overs.

Earlier, Hikers skipper Desron Maloney, having won the toss, chose to bowl first at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex in St Vincent and the Grenadines. The decision bore fruit as by the fourth over, three of the strongest Breakers had already been sent back to the pavilion with only thirty runs up on the board.

However, Urnel Thomas and Donwell Hector, who had been pushed down the order, stayed calm under pressure, to take the side to 60/3 off seven overs.

The Breakers' relief was, however, shortlived when Kenson Dalzell struck twice in the eighth over, removing Thomas and Delorn Johnson. Hector continued to fight until he lost his wicket in the final over, after the Hikers trapped him well short of the crease.

Asif Hooper’s Grenadines Divers had won the third place playoff earlier in the day.

Squad Salt Pond Breakers: Sunil Ambris, Delorn Johnson, Rickford Walker, Donwell Hector, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry, Benniton Stapleton, Kadir Nedd, Seon Sween, Wesrick Strough, Kevin Peters, Christroy John, Urnel Thomas. La Soufriere Hikers: Desron Maloney, Dean Browne, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Salvan Browne, Rayan Williams, Rawdon Bentick, Casmus Hackshaw, Kenson Dalzell, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kimson Dalzell, Camano Cain.

More to follow...