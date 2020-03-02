Why did Kohli get angry with a New Zealand journalist?

India captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, got annoyed after being asked about his animated celebrations over Kane Williamson’s dismissal on day two of the second Test before clarifying that match referee Ranjan Madugalle had no issues with what happened.

However, when Williamson was asked about the incident, New Zealand captain downplayed the incident, saying it was “typical of Virat, who plays the game with a lot of passion“.

Following India’s seven-wicket loss at Christchurch on Monday, one of the local journalists sought Kohli’s reaction on allegedly swearing at Williamson. That, however, did not go down well with the away team captain.

“What do you think? I am asking you the answer,” the irritation was writ large on Indian skipper’s face as he came up with a sharp retort.

“You need to find out an answer and come up with a better question. You can’t come here with half-questions and half details of what happened. Also if you want to create controversy, this is not the right place. I spoke with the match referee (Madugalle) and he had no issues with what happened,” said Kohli.

When Williamson was asked about Kohli’s gesture at the crowd to keep quiet, he simply laughed it off.

“It is Virat and he is passionate on the field. I don’t think we need to read too much into it,” Williamson said.