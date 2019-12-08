IND vs WI: Virat Kohli thanks ‘big boss’ Viv Richards

Virat Kohli’s match-winning knock on Friday elicited praise from West Indian legend Viv Richards.

Kohli scored an unbeaten 94 to steer India home in a run-fest in Hyderabad, in the first T20I against West Indies. He won the player of the match award for his innings.

On Twitter, Viv said: “Amazing. Just amazing, Virat Kohli.”

Kohli responded: “Thanks big BOSS. Coming from you means a lot.”

A T20I milestone awaits Kohli in the second contest of the three-match series here. Kohli has already amassed 975 runs in the format, and another 25 runs would make him the first Indian cricketer to complete 1000 runs.

Kohli now has 12 player of the match awards to his name in T20Is — it’s the joint-highest tally alongside that of Afghanistan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi.

Shahid Afridi is second, with 11 awards.