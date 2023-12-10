MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Wahab Riaz does U-turn on Haris Rauf, defends NOC given for Big Bash League

Wahab stated that the PCB has orchestrated this NOC to ensure Haris remains in optimal form in the lead up to the T20 series in New Zealand.

Published : Dec 10, 2023 10:46 IST , Karachi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Wahab at his November 20 presser had claimed that as a policy in future only those players would be considered who gave preference to play for the country.
Wahab at his November 20 presser had claimed that as a policy in future only those players would be considered who gave preference to play for the country. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Wahab at his November 20 presser had claimed that as a policy in future only those players would be considered who gave preference to play for the country. | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan chief selector Wahab Riaz, who had slammed fast bowler Haris Rauf for opting out of the Test series in Australia, has now defended the NOC given to him to play in the Big Bash League.

Wahab, while announcing the Pakistan Test squad for the series last month had criticised Haris, for not making himself available for selection for the three games in Australia.

While talking to media on Saturday, Wahab stated that the PCB has orchestrated this NOC to ensure Haris remains in optimal form in the lead up to the T20 series in New Zealand.

“From now until the New Zealand series, there is a gap of 1.5 months during which Haris Rauf isn’t playing any cricket. His contract with Cricket Australia for the Big Bash comprises only 5 games.

“Considering the thought that there won’t be any cricket for 1.5 months and he’s a fast bowler, to ensure he maintains his rhythm, we have given him a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from December 7th to 28th.

ALSO READ
West Indies squad for England T20Is: Andre Russell returns to team after two years

“This will cover his 5 Big Bash matches so that he can then travel with the Pakistan team for the New Zealand tour. This is the science behind giving him the NOC,” Wahab explained.

Wahab’s comments on the pacer signalled a contrasting change in his stance.

“Two days back he (Haris) told us he was available for the test series and last night he said he had worries over his workload and fitness issues so he was not available,” Wahab said at the press conference on November 20.

“I and the Director of Pakistan team, Muhammad Hafeez we went and spoke to him in detail and told him that both the captain and coach wanted him (Haris) to play in Australia as he was an impact bowler and we assured him he would not bowl more than 10-12 overs in a day in Australia,” Wahab narrated.

ALSO READ
Humble beginnings, big dreams: Vrinda Dinesh’s journey to the WPL

“As a centrally contracted player we felt he should have not taken a step back. We felt Haris, if he wanted to play for Pakistan, should as a player be ready to make a sacrifice and play for the team,” the chief selector had said.

Interestingly, Wahab at his November 20 presser had claimed that as a policy in future only those players would be considered who gave preference to play for the country.

“Any player no matter who he is or how big a player is, if he is not giving priority to the Pakistan team then he will not feature in our future plans,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Wahab Riaz /

PCB /

Haris Rauf /

Big Bash League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wahab Riaz does U-turn on Haris Rauf, defends NOC given for Big Bash League
    PTI
  2. NBA Cup: Anthony Davis’ big game leads Lakers past Pacers for tourney title
    Reuters
  3. Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis
    AP
  4. Ten Hag blasts ‘inconsistent’ Man Utd after Bournemouth misery
    AFP
  5. Dravid’s tenure yet to be decided; Pandya’s return expected in January 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Wahab Riaz does U-turn on Haris Rauf, defends NOC given for Big Bash League
    PTI
  2. West Indies squad for England T20Is: Andre Russell returns to team after two years
    Reuters
  3. Forde, Carty power Windies to ODI series victory over England
    Reuters
  4. SA vs IND, 1st T20I Live streaming info: When and where to watch the first T20 international between South Africa and India
    Team Sportstar
  5. Sourav Ganguly says India needs ‘a bit of luck’ in the finals, lauds progress of women’s cricket in the country
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Wahab Riaz does U-turn on Haris Rauf, defends NOC given for Big Bash League
    PTI
  2. NBA Cup: Anthony Davis’ big game leads Lakers past Pacers for tourney title
    Reuters
  3. Injured Mavs star Kyrie Irving set to miss game in Memphis
    AP
  4. Ten Hag blasts ‘inconsistent’ Man Utd after Bournemouth misery
    AFP
  5. Dravid’s tenure yet to be decided; Pandya’s return expected in January 2024: BCCI secretary Jay Shah
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment