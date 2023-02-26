AUS vs SA LIVE Score Women’s T20 World Cup final live streaming updates: Healy, Mooney to open for Australia vs South Africa

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Women’s T20 World Cup semifinal between South Africa and Australia in Cape Town.
Australia vs South Africa Women Final LIVE Score: Catch the Women’s T20 World Cup final cricket score updates between SA-W vs AUS-W.
Australia captain Meg Lanning becomes the first captain to lead in 100 Twenty20 Internationals. Lanning’s win percentage of 80.31 is also the best among all women (min. 35 matches).
South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Australia XI: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
TOSS: Australia wins toss, opts to bat.
Meg Lanning: Going to have a bat. It’s a good wicket, will stay the same throughout the day. Going with the same team. Feel that we got all the bases covered. It’s not something I’ve given a lot of thought (Australia’s record). Leading the team into another final is super exciting. It’s what happens today is important. Need to be ready for the challenge, and I have no doubt we are.
Meg Lanning and Sune Luus walk out to the centre for the toss.
Two contrasting journeys to the World Cup final. The host is the underdog but Sune Luus’ side is not short of pulling off a surprise against Meg Lanning’s invincible squad.
- Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown
- South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
- Feb 10 - Sri Lanka 129/4 (20) v South Africa 126/9 (20) - SL won by three runs
- Feb 13 - South Africa 132/6 (20) v New Zealand 67 (18.1) - SA won by 65 runs
- Feb 18 - South Africa 124/6 (20) v Australia 125/4 (16.3) - AUS won by six wickets
- Feb 21 - Bangladesh 113/6 (20) v South Africa 117/0 (17.5) - SA won by 10 wickets
- Feb 24 - South Africa v England - SA won by six runs
- Feb 11: Australia 173/9 (20) vs New Zealand 76 (14): Australia won by 97 runs.
- Feb 14: Australia 111/2 (18.2) vs Bangladesh 107/7 (20): Australia won by eight wickets.
- Feb 16: Australia 113/0 (15.5) vs Sri Lanka 112/8 (20): Australia won by 10 wickets.
- Feb 18: Australia 125/4 (16.3) vs South Africa 124/6 (20): Australia won by six wickets.
- Feb 23: Australia 172/4 (20) vs India 167/8 (20): Australia won by five runs.
Luus hopes pacers can subdue Australia
Whatever the result in Sunday’s Women’s T20 World Cup final against powerhouse Australia, South Africa captain Sune Luus says the team already feel like winner having become the first side from the country to reach a global final.
South Africa will be outright underdog against the five-time champion, despite having a strong bowling lineup and the homeground advantage at what is likely to be a sold-out Newlands in Cape Town.
But having stunned England in a tense semifinal on Friday, Luus believes they laid down a marker for women’s cricket in the country from which they can grow.
“We are achieving our goals, we wanted to inspire a nation and put women’s cricket on the map, to get young boys and girls to pick up a bat and ball. Hopefully tomorrow is just another step in that,” Luus told reporters on Saturday.
“We never thought people in our country would stand in long queues to buy tickets for a women’s cricket match. It is something special. I hope once this World Cup is finished, that will stay the same.
“There are a lot of good things to come out of this tournament. If people don’t take women’s cricket seriously by now, then there is no hope.”
South Africa had been to five previous World Cup semifinals across all formats without success, but now stand on the brink of a career-defining moment for what is largely a young group of players.
Luus said that in the final staying focused and not letting the occasion get to them would be crucial.
“We have always known we have the ability to be in the final, it was just to break the semi-final curse,” she says.
“For us it is to stay calm and focus on what we do best. We need to trust our skills and abilities.”
South Africa has lost all six previous T20 meetings with Australia, including a six-wicket defeat in the pool stages of this competition when it clashed in Gqeberha.
“We were 20-30 runs short in that game,” Luus says. “Australia bat extremely deep. Whether we bat or bowl first, we have to put up a big fight, we have to take it as deep as possible.
“Our pace attack is one of our strongest (attributes). Australia know what’s coming. It will be an even contest between one of the best batting lineups in the world and one of the best bowling attacks.”
Lanning wants Australia to stick to the basics
Australia survived a nervy semi-final against India when Lanning admits it was not at its best, and a fired-up South Africa, playing its first-ever final, will be keen to exploit any drop in performance.
“There is pressure on everyone, it is a World Cup final, there are no guarantees,” Lanning told reporters on Saturday.
“It is about what happens on the day. South Africa have been playing some good cricket. If you get to a World Cup final you have beaten some good teams.
“We are expecting them to come out and play to their full strength and they are riding a wave of emotion as well. We are prepared for that. It is about executing as best you can.
“It is going to be an incredible atmosphere and a great game at an amazing venue, one of the best I have ever been to. So we are pumped, we can’t wait to get out there and play.”
With a number of South African players having featured in the Women’s Big Bash League in Australia, there will be little mystery between the two sides.
“We have played some really close games over the years and come out on top, but we have been pushed a long way,” Lanning says. “We are expecting a tight contest, we know them really well, as they do us.
“We have played alongside some of their players in the various (global T20) competitions. There is nowhere to hide, everybody knows what’s coming - it is just about holding your nerve under the pressure of a World Cup final.
“There will be moments when South Africa will be on top and will have the crowd behind them. We accept that it will happen, but when we get the chance to put our footprint on the game, we have to make sure we do that.”
Australia has won the last two World Cup finals. Its only defeat in the decider came against the West Indies in Kolkata in 2016.
- REUTERS
When is Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final match?
The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played on Sunday, February 26.
Where is Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final match happening?
The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
How and where to watch the live streaming of the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final?
The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app.
Which channel will telecast Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final?
The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
What time will the Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will begin?
The Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 final will start at 6:30 pm IST, on February 24.