AUS v WI Women's World Cup Live Score: Target: 132: Windies remove Healy, Lanning early

Welcome to Sportstar's coverage of the 2022 ODI Women's World Cup [CWC 2022]. This is Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan bringing you the latest from the WC game between West Indies and Australia in Wellington on Tuesday.



West Indies Women: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor(c), Shemaine Campbelle (w), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Australia Women: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (w), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt



RESULTS IN CWC 2022 SO FAR:

Australia:

- Beat England by 12 runs

- Beat Pakistan by 7 wickets

- Beat New Zealand by 141 runs

West Indies

- Beat New Zealand by 3 runs

- Beat England by 7 runs

- Lost to India by 155 runs

How teams have fared in WCs so far:

Australia

The most successful nation in ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup history, Australia have lifted the trophy six times and won 70 of their 84 matches along the way.

Victory on home soil in 1988 was Australia’s third in a row and the star bowler from that all-conquering era, Lynn Fulston, remains the competition’s leading overall wicket-taker with 39 to her name.

More recently, Karen Rolton’s fine form with the bat in 2005 earned her the Player of the Tournament prize while Meg Lanning averaged 82.00 in 2017.



West Indies

The best of West Indies’ six ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup performances to date came in 2013, when they progressed all the way to the final only to be beaten by Australia.

Two players, Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin, were named in the Team of the Tournament – the former has scored more runs and taken more wickets for her country than anyone else in the competition’s history.



3 AM: Hello everyone! The 12th edition of the Women's Cricket World Cup is finally underway in New Zealand. The tournament which was initially scheduled to be played in February - March 2021, was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Match #13 will see tournament favourite Australia take on West Indies.

Where to watch - Live Streaming details

