Women's Cricket

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah laments no hike in match fee in last 8 years

Bismah’s comments came during a press conference she addressed in Lahore before the start of the home series against Ireland.

PTI
03 November, 2022 22:26 IST
03 November, 2022 22:26 IST
Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof plays a shot during a WODI against Sri Lanka at the Southend Club in Karachi on June 3.

Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof plays a shot during a WODI against Sri Lanka at the Southend Club in Karachi on June 3. | Photo Credit: ASIF HASSAN

Bismah’s comments came during a press conference she addressed in Lahore before the start of the home series against Ireland.

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Bismah Maroof has made her displeasure known over the failure of the PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) to increase match fees of female players in the last eight years.

Bismah’s comments came during a press conference she addressed in Lahore before the start of the home series against Ireland. She said the match fees for the national team players had not been increased since the last eight years.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently announced that its women cricketers will be paid same match fee as the men. Bismah was asked about the BCCI’s move.

Also Read
Former Pakistan PM, cricketer Imran Khan injured in gunfire in ‘clear assassination’ attempt

“I think the women cricketers also put in a lot of hard work. But there is no doubt that in Pakistan women’s cricket still needs to progress to the level of countries like India, England, Australia etc.,” she said.

She added, “It is also a fact that in recent years the PCB has done a lot to reward the women cricketers and provide them with the best facilities and coaches.”

The Pakistan captain and batter, who returned to international cricket after motherhood, said the home series against Ireland would help the players prepare for next year’s T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan women’s team surprised everyone by beating India in last month’s Asia Cup in Bangladesh but overall, the team’s performance in big tournaments has been pretty disappointing.

Read more stories on Women's Cricket.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Harmanpreet Kaur: Mental health important, we need a travelling psychologist

Jhulan Goswami: 2017 World Cup was the dhamaka that women’s cricket in India needed

Jhulan Goswami: Menstruation is no excuse for a female athlete, more research needed

Slide shows

In Pictures: India thrashes West Indies by 81 runs for 2nd World Cup warm-up win

In Pictures: India wins World Cup warm-up match against South Africa by 2 runs

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us