MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh

England batter Danielle Wyatt was snapped up by UP Warriorz for a sum of Rs. 30 Lakh during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Saturday.

Published : Dec 09, 2023 15:45 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
England’s batter Danielle Wyatt plays a shot during the 1st T20I cricket match between India and England, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
England’s batter Danielle Wyatt plays a shot during the 1st T20I cricket match between India and England, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/ PTI
infoIcon

England’s batter Danielle Wyatt plays a shot during the 1st T20I cricket match between India and England, at Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Wednesday, December 6, 2023. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL/ PTI

England batter Danielle Wyatt was snapped up by UP Warriorz for a sum of Rs. 30 Lakh during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Saturday.

LIVE BLOG: Follow the Women’s Premier League Auction 2024 LIVE

The opening batter has played 150 T20Is for her country scoring 2602 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 127.42.

The 32-year old went unsold during the first edition of the WPL. The batter impressed during the first T20I of the ongoing series between Indian and England, scoring 75 off 47 balls.

Related Topics

WPL /

WPL 2024 /

WPL Auction /

Danielle Wyatt

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 CR
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Annabel Sutherland goes to Delhi Capitals for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City FC appoints Petr Kratky as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 CR
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
  4. Delhi Capitals WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Gujarat Giants WPL 2024 Auction, LIVE Updates: Full list of players, new buys, team news, remaining purse in Women’s Premier League Season 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL Auction 2024: Annabel Sutherland sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs. 2 CR
    Team Sportstar
  3. WPL Auction 2024 updates: Full list of sold, unsold players; purse remaining; team news; Annabel Sutherland goes to Delhi Capitals for 2 crore
    Team Sportstar
  4. Mumbai City FC appoints Petr Kratky as head coach
    Team Sportstar
  5. WPL Auction 2024: Sri Lanka allrounder Chamari Athapaththu goes unsold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment