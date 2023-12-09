WPL Auction 2024: UP Warriorz buys England’s Dani Wyatt for Rs. 30 Lakh

England batter Danielle Wyatt was snapped up by UP Warriorz for a sum of Rs. 30 Lakh during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Saturday.
The opening batter has played 150 T20Is for her country scoring 2602 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 127.42.
The 32-year old went unsold during the first edition of the WPL. The batter impressed during the first T20I of the ongoing series between Indian and England, scoring 75 off 47 balls.
